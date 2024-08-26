World

Pakistan militants attack highway vehicles, killing 23

26 August 2024 - 13:41 By Salim Ahmad
A view shows charred vehicles, after separatist militants conducted deadly attacks, according to officials, in Balochistan province, Pakistan, August 26, 2024, in this screengrab obtained from a video.
Image: Reuters TV via REUTERS

A militant attack on a highway in southwestern Pakistan targeted vehicles from buses to goods trucks, killing at least 23 people, officials said on Monday, with ten vehicles set ablaze.

Armed men blocked the route in the restive province of Balochistan on Sunday night, took passengers off the vehicles, and shot them after checking their identity cards, a senior superintendent of police, Ayub Achakzai, told Reuters.

In a statement, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said 23 people had been killed, although Achakzai had put the toll at 22.

“The armed men also not only killed passengers but also killed the drivers of trucks carrying coal,” said Hameed Zahir, the deputy commissioner of the area where the incident occurred.

At least 10 trucks were set on fire after their drivers had been killed, he added.

Militants fighting a decades-old ethnic insurgency to demand the secession of resource-rich Balochistan from Pakistan have targeted workers from the eastern province of Punjab whom they see as exploiting their resources.

In a statement, the Balochistan Liberation Army group said its fighters had targeted military personnel travelling in civilian clothes, who were shot after being identified.

Pakistan's interior ministry said the dead were innocent citizens, however.

The office of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack in a statement, vowing that security forces would retaliate and bring those responsible to justice.

Reuters

