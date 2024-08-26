Former US President Donald Trump has signalled his support for Ukraine in a conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky and said he wants to stop the war with Russia, the Ukrainian president told Indian reporters in an interview posted on his social media channel on Sunday.
Republican presidential candidate Trump is locked in a tight-run race with vice-president Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 US election and has threatened US withdrawal from Nato and said he would not defend allies that did not increase their defence budgets.
President Zelensky says Trump has signalled support for Ukraine
Image: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
