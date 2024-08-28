World

WATCH | 'Nature is punishing us': Drought imperils farmers and bees in Mexico's north

28 August 2024 - 10:45 By Jose Luis Gonzalez
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A cow is stuck in the mud of the dry bed of the Las Lajas dam due to a severe drought, in Buenaventura, Chihuahua state, Mexico, on August 23 2024.
A cow is stuck in the mud of the dry bed of the Las Lajas dam due to a severe drought, in Buenaventura, Chihuahua state, Mexico, on August 23 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

In the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, residents and farmers have anxiously watched and waited for clouds to bring rain to refill dried-out dams, water wells and lagoons. They've waited so far in vain.

The largest state of Mexico has a dry or semi-dry climate at the best of times, but has faced unusually low rainfall levels in recent years. Near the town of Buenaventura, the Las Lajas dam is near empty and the little water left is infested with dead fish.

“The situation is bleak,” said Rogelio Pacheco Flores, the municipal president of Buenaventura. “This dam is practically without water. We see total devastation, the truth is that nature is punishing us.”

Cattle from nearby farms have come to cool off in the little wet mud that remains, but the depleted dam has meant many farmers have suffered, unable to irrigate their crops.

In previous planting seasons, the wells helped water the land, but amid the drought farmers have decided to leave land unplanted or use the scarce water to keep long-standing groves of walnut trees from dying.

“The levels of our farming wells are dwindling,” said local farmer Angel Rueda Solorio. “We are no longer able to sow our crops due to the lack of water. We have already had several years, two consecutive years without rain.”

Local beekeepers have also been hit. Bees are dying in huge numbers because the lack of rain has drastically reduced wild flower blooms, causing the bees to go looking for pollen in the crop fields, where herbicides kill them as well as pests.

“There is almost no vegetation in the landscape right now, due to the drought,” said Adan Rascon Ramos, a beekeeper in the area for around 30 years.

As water levels have fallen, the local tourist trade has dried up, along with fishing, leaving producers hoping that conditions will improve in the months ahead.

“I have been working here for a year now at the dam and I have seen how the number of people who come to walk around the dam has decreased since last year,” said Daniel Alberto Rubi, a fisherman who gives boat tours to visitors.

“This year things are very dry. The dam is at like 20% capacity and it keeps going down.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

Drought-threatened Amazon dolphins studied for climate change impact

A team of biologists, vets and fishermen temporarily captured rare freshwater dolphins in the Amazon this week to study their health in hopes of ...
News
5 days ago

More Mexican judges to join strike against proposed judicial overhaul

Markets have been spooked by the proposals amid concern the changes could erode checks and balances over presidential power and lead to political ...
News
1 week ago

Mexico's Sheinbaum taps first woman to lead state power firm CFE

Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday named Emilia Esther Calleja to lead state power firm Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE), ...
News
2 weeks ago

Debby, now a tropical storm, soaks northern Florida

Tropical Storm Debby drenched northern Florida on Monday and killed several people as the downgraded hurricane churned toward Georgia and the ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'I'm not looking forward to going back': Adetshina on taking a break ... South Africa
  2. ‘Satanic slayings’: calls for closure of Limpopo farm on which two women’s ... South Africa
  3. Your home is most likely to be broken into in June, September and December: ... South Africa
  4. Lucky winner of 2nd-largest Lotto jackpot has come forward to claim their R100m ... South Africa
  5. Elderly couple will now have medical aid after bagging more than R16m lotto ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Bees, fish, farmers imperiled by drought in Mexico | REUTERS
Israeli military says hostage rescued from Gaza tunnel | REUTERS