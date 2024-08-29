Outrage after deadly car crash in Pakistan involving prominent woman

A tragic accident on Karsaz Road in Karachi, Pakistan, which claimed the lives of two women has ignited a storm of outrage across that country as residents call for justice.
Natasha Iqbal, the wife of prominent businessman Danish Iqbal, allegedly caused the accident.
The incident, which occurred on August 19, shocked the nation as it claimed the lives of 60-year-old Imran Arif and his 22-year-old daughter Amna and injured three others.
Natasha Iqbal was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser when she attempted to make a turn and collided with multiple vehicles, including motorcycles and a parked car.
The crash resulted in the immediate deaths of Arif and Amna and left several others injured. Eyewitnesses reported that Natasha appeared intoxicated and attempted to flee the scene, sparking a furious response from those present.
What has particularly infuriated the public is Natasha's demeanour after the accident. In disturbing footage that has gone viral on social media, Natasha is seen saying and asserting her family’s influence, saying, “Tum mere baap ko nahi jante” (You don’t know who my father is). That statement, coupled with her attempts to escape, has only fuelled the outcry for justice.
Image: Supplied
Natasha Iqbal, who holds high-profile positions at nine companies and possesses a valid UK driving licence, is now facing serious charges, including murder.
Her involvement in the accident and her subsequent actions have raised significant questions about her fitness to hold such influential roles and legal privileges. Family members of the victims have expressed their demand for justice rather than compensation.
A relative of the victims said: “We are not looking for any sort of compensation; we are looking for justice and punishment.”
In response, Natasha's lawyer said she is mentally “not stable”, is on medication for mental stress and is not fully aware of her actions. She is under a 14-day judicial remand, facing charges under sections of the Pakistan penal code.
The accident and Natasha’s subsequent behaviour have triggered a widespread public reaction, with social media platforms ablaze with calls for accountability.
Legend has it that Karsaz Road is haunted by the ghost of a newly wed bride who died on the road in tragic circumstances many years ago.
