An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck off the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka region on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake hit at a depth of 51 km (32 miles), EMSC said.
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits off coast of Russia's Kamchatka, EMSC says
Image: 123RF/3D illustration/ File photo
