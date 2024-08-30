World

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits off coast of Russia's Kamchatka, EMSC says

30 August 2024 - 07:55 By Gnaneshwar Rajan
The quake hit at a depth of 51 km (32 miles), EMSC said.
Image: 123RF/3D illustration/ File photo

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck off the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka region on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

Reuters

