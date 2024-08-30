World

UN releases $100m for interventions in crisis hotspots

30 August 2024 - 13:46 By Friederike Heine
More than a third of the funding will go to aid operations in Yemen and Ethiopia, where people are grappling with hunger, displacement, diseases and climate disasters. File photo.
Image: 123RF/addtodsaporn

The UN has released $100m (R1.7bn) to support 10 underfunded humanitarian crises in Africa, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East, the it said on Friday.

More than a third of the funding will go to aid operations in Yemen ($20m, or R352m) and Ethiopia ($15m, or R264m), where people are grappling with hunger, displacement, diseases and climate disasters, a spokesperson said during a regular briefing.

Other countries that will benefit from the funding include Myanmar ($12m, or R211m), Mali ($11m or R194m), Burkina Faso ($10, or R176m), Haiti ($9m, or R159m), Cameroon ($7m, or R123m) and Mozambique ($7m), as well as El Nino-affected Burundi ($5m, or R88m) and Malawi ($4m, or R70m).

UN humanitarian agency official Joyce Msuya said: "We urgently need increased and sustained donor attention to these underfunded crises."

Reuters

READ MORE:

Myanmar poverty deepens, economic growth stagnant: World Bank

Poverty in Myanmar is more widespread than at any time in the last six years and growth in the conflict-torn nation is likely to remain at a measly ...
News
2 months ago

Death toll from Ethiopia landslides could jump to 500

The death toll from landslides in Ethiopia earlier this week has risen to 257 and is expected to almost double, the United Nations Office for the ...
News
1 month ago

Convoy carrying more than 1,000 civilians ambushed in Burkina Faso last week, governor says

Suspected jihadists ambushed a military convoy carrying more than 1,000 civilians in Burkina Faso last week, leading to civilian deaths and injuries, ...
News
2 weeks ago
