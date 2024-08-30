The UN has released $100m (R1.7bn) to support 10 underfunded humanitarian crises in Africa, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East, the it said on Friday.
More than a third of the funding will go to aid operations in Yemen ($20m, or R352m) and Ethiopia ($15m, or R264m), where people are grappling with hunger, displacement, diseases and climate disasters, a spokesperson said during a regular briefing.
Other countries that will benefit from the funding include Myanmar ($12m, or R211m), Mali ($11m or R194m), Burkina Faso ($10, or R176m), Haiti ($9m, or R159m), Cameroon ($7m, or R123m) and Mozambique ($7m), as well as El Nino-affected Burundi ($5m, or R88m) and Malawi ($4m, or R70m).
UN humanitarian agency official Joyce Msuya said: "We urgently need increased and sustained donor attention to these underfunded crises."
Reuters
UN releases $100m for interventions in crisis hotspots
