World

US FDA approves Emergent's smallpox vaccine for people at high risk of mpox

30 August 2024 - 07:15 By Shivani Tanna
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ACAM2000 has more known side effects and risks than Danish biotech Bavarian Nordic A/S's Jynneos vaccine, which is approved in the United States for both smallpox and mpox.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ACAM2000 has more known side effects and risks than Danish biotech Bavarian Nordic A/S's Jynneos vaccine, which is approved in the United States for both smallpox and mpox.
Image: 123RF/ loft39studio/ File photo

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved expanded use of Emergent BioSolutions' ACAM2000 smallpox vaccine to include people at high risk for mpox infection, the company said on Thursday.

Earlier this month, the World Health Organisation declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years as a new variant of the virus, known as clade Ib, spread rapidly in Africa.

The FDA's approval follows Emergent's application for an Emergency Use Listing of ACAM2000 vaccine with the WHO.

Emergent last week said it would donate 50,000 doses of its smallpox vaccine to the Democratic Republic of Congo and other impacted countries of Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda to address the mpox outbreak.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ACAM2000 has more known side effects and risks than Danish biotech Bavarian Nordic A/S's Jynneos vaccine, which is approved in the US for both smallpox and mpox.

ACAM2000 — a live, replicating virus vaccine — is known to cause myocarditis/pericarditis — swelling in or about the heart muscle — in 1 in 175 new ACAM2000 vaccine recipients, according to the FDA.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Spain to donate 500,000 mpox vaccine doses to combat outbreak in Africa

Spain will donate 500,000 doses of the mpox vaccine, or 20% of its stockpile, to combat an outbreak of the disease in Africa, the Health Ministry ...
News
1 day ago

Africa's mpox response is less than 10% funded, says Africa CDC

The continent is under pressure to curb an outbreak of the potentially deadly infection that the World Health Organisation declared to be a global ...
News
22 hours ago

Suspected mpox case at Brazilian airport likely chickenpox, hospital says

A suspected case of mpox in a passenger at Brazil's main international airport is likely chickenpox, a Sao Paulo hospital said on Monday, as health ...
News
2 days ago

ANALYSIS | New mpox strain is changing fast; African scientists are ‘working blindly’ to respond

Scientists studying the new mpox strain that has spread out of Democratic Republic of Congo say the virus is changing faster than expected and often ...
News
2 days ago

WHO says partners can start talks to buy mpox vaccines before its approval

The World Health Organization said on Friday its partners such as Gavi and Unicef can start buying mpox vaccines before they are approved by the UN ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Instalment plan set up for licence disc holders who are in arrears South Africa
  2. I've never felt so much pain: pastor lost his wife a week after their wedding South Africa
  3. No negligence from Sars regarding hijacked taxpayer profiles: Kieswetter South Africa
  4. Johann Rupert overtakes Aliko Dangote as Africa’s richest person News
  5. Lucky winner of 2nd-largest Lotto jackpot has come forward to claim their R100m ... South Africa

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa's Parliament Q&A Session
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 29 August 2024