World

Wild weather hits Australia: woman dead, 120,000 without power

02 September 2024 - 08:44 By Alasdair Pal
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The storms across the south of Australia follow days of unseasonably high winter temperatures of almost 30ºC in New South Wales' capital Sydney, which is home to the iconic Opera House. File photo.
The storms across the south of Australia follow days of unseasonably high winter temperatures of almost 30ºC in New South Wales' capital Sydney, which is home to the iconic Opera House. File photo.
Image: Vivid Sydney

A woman has died and more than 120,000 people were left without power after high winds and heavy rain hit southern Australia, authorities said on Monday.

There was widespread damage in the states of Victoria and Tasmania, while a 63-year-old woman was killed after a tree fell on a cabin at a holiday park on the border between Victoria and New South Wales, emergency services said.

"It's a sad and tragic set of circumstances for the woman's family and my thoughts and sympathy go out to her and the emergency services who responded to the incident," Victoria premier Jacinta Allan told a news conference.

Victoria's state emergency services received more than 2,800 call outs overnight, mostly for fallen trees and building damage, she said.

At least 121,000 remained without power on Monday, Allan said, down from as many as 180,000 in the early hours of the morning.

From the Philippines to Mali, countries struggle to count heat deaths

Food delivery driver John Jay Chan has had no protections from the record-breaking heatwaves that have hit the Philippines in recent months, but he ...
News
3 weeks ago

Weather warnings remain in place for much of the state's south east coast as winds of almost 150km/h lashed the state overnight.

A Victoria state government advisory on Monday told people to avoid coastal areas because of dangerous waves, unstable land in cliff areas and flooding in low-lying areas. The southern island state of Tasmania has also been hit by wild weather, with thousands left without power on Sunday.

"We've seen another wild night of weather across the state with extensive destruction," Mick Lowe, executive director of Tasmania's state emergency services, told a news conference on Monday.

Extreme weather events are common for many Australians.

The storms across the south of the country follow days of unseasonably high winter temperatures of almost 30ºC in New South Wales' capital Sydney.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Brazil’s Amazon rainforest fires reach a 14-year high

The August data reaching a 14-year high comes after last month’s fire hotspots in the region surged to a two-decade high
World
7 hours ago

Typhoon hits Japan's Kyushu; three dead, airlines, factories affected

The typhoon, with gusts of up to 50 metres per second (180 km per hour/112 mph), was near Unzen city in Nagasaki Prefecture at 1:45 p.m. (0445 GMT), ...
News
4 days ago

Potato prices spike after black frost hits crop

The average price of 10kg of potatoes was R85.31 on Wednesday, up from R74.24 a week ago.
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Price of fuel to drop more than expected in September, says AA news
  2. School pupil and parents among 11 killed in horror head-on collision in KZN South Africa
  3. Former Eskom chair Sifiso Dabengwa succumbs to cancer South Africa
  4. Chidimma Adetshina crowned Miss Universe Nigeria South Africa
  5. Instalment plan set up for licence disc holders who are in arrears South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa-China relations I Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa, Xi Jinping meet
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 02 September 2024