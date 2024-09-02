A woman has died and more than 120,000 people were left without power after high winds and heavy rain hit southern Australia, authorities said on Monday.
There was widespread damage in the states of Victoria and Tasmania, while a 63-year-old woman was killed after a tree fell on a cabin at a holiday park on the border between Victoria and New South Wales, emergency services said.
"It's a sad and tragic set of circumstances for the woman's family and my thoughts and sympathy go out to her and the emergency services who responded to the incident," Victoria premier Jacinta Allan told a news conference.
Victoria's state emergency services received more than 2,800 call outs overnight, mostly for fallen trees and building damage, she said.
At least 121,000 remained without power on Monday, Allan said, down from as many as 180,000 in the early hours of the morning.
Wild weather hits Australia: woman dead, 120,000 without power
Image: Vivid Sydney
A woman has died and more than 120,000 people were left without power after high winds and heavy rain hit southern Australia, authorities said on Monday.
There was widespread damage in the states of Victoria and Tasmania, while a 63-year-old woman was killed after a tree fell on a cabin at a holiday park on the border between Victoria and New South Wales, emergency services said.
"It's a sad and tragic set of circumstances for the woman's family and my thoughts and sympathy go out to her and the emergency services who responded to the incident," Victoria premier Jacinta Allan told a news conference.
Victoria's state emergency services received more than 2,800 call outs overnight, mostly for fallen trees and building damage, she said.
At least 121,000 remained without power on Monday, Allan said, down from as many as 180,000 in the early hours of the morning.
From the Philippines to Mali, countries struggle to count heat deaths
Weather warnings remain in place for much of the state's south east coast as winds of almost 150km/h lashed the state overnight.
A Victoria state government advisory on Monday told people to avoid coastal areas because of dangerous waves, unstable land in cliff areas and flooding in low-lying areas. The southern island state of Tasmania has also been hit by wild weather, with thousands left without power on Sunday.
"We've seen another wild night of weather across the state with extensive destruction," Mick Lowe, executive director of Tasmania's state emergency services, told a news conference on Monday.
Extreme weather events are common for many Australians.
The storms across the south of the country follow days of unseasonably high winter temperatures of almost 30ºC in New South Wales' capital Sydney.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Brazil’s Amazon rainforest fires reach a 14-year high
Typhoon hits Japan's Kyushu; three dead, airlines, factories affected
Potato prices spike after black frost hits crop
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos