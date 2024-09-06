Spain's Guardia Civil police found a young man's body on Friday in a mountainous area of Mallorca where they were searching for a British hiker whose partner's body was discovered earlier this week after a storm hit the island.
Emergency services have since Wednesday been searching in the area near the Torrent de Pareis canyon, in the Tramuntana mountains, for the two Britons who went missing after flash floods. One of them, a woman, was found dead on Wednesday.
"The Guardia Civil has found the body of a young man which, pending judicial identification, would correspond to the young man who disappeared last Tuesday while doing the Torrent de Pareis walk," police said.
Authorities had earlier said 10 hikers had been rescued from the canyon after being surprised by Tuesday's storm and they reported two people being swept away.
Torrent de Pareis is a Unesco world heritage site and one of the most scenic day walks in Mallorca, starting at the heart of the Tramuntana range and opening up on a sandy beach. The hiking difficulty level is rated at medium/high and flash floods usually occur between autumn and spring.
Second body found in Mallorca canyon where British hiker died
Image: Mihtiander/123RF
