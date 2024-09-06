World

WATCH | US elections prophet predicts Kamala Harris win in November

06 September 2024 - 10:40 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

A renowned elections forecaster released his prediction that US Vice-President Kamala Harris will win against former president Donald Trump in November's election.

READ MORE:

Harris courts union vote with Biden at her side

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said on Monday that US Steel should remain in domestic hands, making a pitch alongside President Joe ...
News
3 days ago

Harris vows tougher approach on migration, supports weapons for Israel

Kamala Harris vowed a tougher approach to migration along the US southern border and said she would not withhold weapons to Israel, in her first ...
News
1 week ago

Kamala Harris campaign hires Egyptian American lawyer for Arab voter outreach

Kamala Harris' campaign for US president has hired an Egyptian American lawyer and former Department of Homeland Security official to help lead ...
News
1 week ago

Trump effect in clean tech sector deepens angst in Europe's boardrooms

European companies focused on clean energy are abandoning expansion plans, bracing for lower sales or see funding of US projects in doubt because of ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lawyer and former municipal manager in court on fraud charges South Africa
  2. Longwe Twala's case postponed due to previous conviction for shoplifting South Africa
  3. Brass bell weighing 110kg stolen from SA's oldest wine-producing farm South Africa
  4. BMW South Africa ends production of third-generation X3 news
  5. Prof Deresh Ramjugernath appointed 13th rector and vice-chancellor of ... South Africa

Latest Videos

VIDEO CORRECTION: Shein's pop-up store ruffles South African retail sector | ...
Turkey's stray dog finds a home abroad after new street ban law | REUTERS