India reports case of mpox in traveller from affected country

09 September 2024 - 09:18 By Surbhi Misra
Mpox can spread through close contact. Usually mild, it is fatal in rare cases. It causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions on the body.
Image: REUTERS/Justin Makangara/File Photo

India had recorded a suspected case of mpox found in a man who recently travelled from a country suffering an outbreak of the virus, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The patient has been isolated in a hospital and is in a stable condition, the ministry said.

The ministry did not specify which strain of the mpox virus the patient might have, but tests were being conducted to confirm the infection.

Mpox can spread through close contact. Usually mild, it is fatal in rare cases. It causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions on the body.

“The case is being managed in line with established protocols, and contact tracing is ongoing to identify potential sources and assess the impact within the country,” the ministry said. Last month, The Hindu daily newspaper reported that India had been on alert since a new strain of mpox became virulent in Africa.

The World Health Organisation has declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern after the new variant was identified.

India detected 30 cases of an older strain, known as clade 2, between 2022 and March 2024.

Reuters

