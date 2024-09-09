World

No special treatment for celebrity pastor Apollo Quiboloy, says Philippine president

09 September 2024 - 08:00 By Karen Lema
Filipinol evangelist pastor Apollo Quiboloy (L).
Image: REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco/File Photo

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Monday that evangelist preacher Apollo Quiboloy will not be given special treatment following his arrest on Sunday, after a weeks-long police search for the celebrity pastor.

Quiboloy, a self-proclaimed “owner of the universe” and “appointed son of god”, is wanted on charges of child and sexual abuse and allegations of human trafficking in the Philippines. He is also wanted by Federal Bureau of Investigation in the US on charges of sex trafficking and bulk cash smuggling.

Quiboloy, who has rejected all charges, is followed by millions of people in the Philippines, where church leaders hold heavy sway in politics. He is also a longtime friend of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

“There is no special treatment,” Marcos told reporters on Monday. “We will treat him like any other arrested person and respect his rights.”

“We will demonstrate once again that our judicial system in the Philippines is active, vibrant and working,” he added.

More than 2,000 police were deployed to search a sprawling compound in the southern city of Davao owned by Quiboloy's church, the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), on suspicion that he was hiding there in a bunker.

Philippine police spokesperson Jean Fajardo said on Sunday Quiboloy was captured inside the compound, but did not provide details.

Quiboloy's lawyer, Israelito Torreon, disputed the government's account, saying the pastor surrendered to the police and military because he did not want the situation to further escalate. “The innocence of Quiboloy will be affirmed by the court,” Torreon told DZBB radio.

Marcos said Quiboloy's camp had set conditions for his surrender, including a guarantee he would not be sent to the US to face charges.

“Putting conditions is not an option for someone who is a fugitive,” Marcos said, describing the law enforcement operation to capture Quiboloy as “police work at its best”.

“It is with some relief that I can say that this phase of the operation is over. We will now leave Quiboloy to the judicial system,” he said.

The Philippines' Department of Justice acknowledged the country's extradition treaty with the US but said in a statement on Monday that Quiboloy will first face trial and serve any sentence in the Philippines before any extradition request is granted.

Reuters

