World

US House Republican report blasts Biden over chaotic Afghan withdrawal

09 September 2024 - 09:45 By Patricia Zengerle
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, US, August 29, 2021.
US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, US, August 29, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Tom Brenner/ File photo

US House of Representatives Republicans will release a long-awaited report on Monday blasting Democratic President Joe Biden's administration for failures surrounding the chaotic and deadly US withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.

The report contends that the administration made its decision to evacuate non-combatants far too late, formally ordering it only on August 16, failed to communicate between departments in Washington and among officials in Afghanistan, and botched the paperwork for the departure of Afghan civilians eligible to leave the country.

It is the result of a three-year investigation led by Representative Michael McCaul, Republican chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

“America’s credibility on the world stage was severely damaged after we abandoned Afghan allies to Taliban reprisal killings — the people of Afghanistan we had promised to protect,” the report said. “And the moral injury to America’s veterans and those still serving remains a stain on this administration’s legacy.”

The withdrawal has become intensely politicised ahead of the November 5 US presidential election. Last month, the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump, shot video for his campaign at Arlington National Cemetery where he appeared at a ceremony honouring troops killed in the evacuation.

Trump has also attacked Biden and vice-president Kamala Harris over the exit from Afghanistan during campaign appearances, blaming them personally for the deaths at Kabul airport's Abbey Gate. On August 26, 2021, as US forces were trying to help Americans and Afghans flee as the Islamist Taliban movement took control of the country, a suicide attack at the Abbey Gate entrance to Kabul's airport killed 13 Americans, compounding the US sense of defeat after two decades of war.

A year after Taliban's return, some women fight for lost freedoms

Monesa Mubarez is not going to give up the rights she and other Afghan women won during 20 years of Western-backed rule easily.
News
2 years ago

Biden says strike in Kabul killed a planner of 9/11 attacks

President Joe Biden said a US strike in Afghanistan over the weekend killed the leader of al-Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri, calling him a longtime ...
News
2 years ago

Harris is the Democratic presidential nominee.

Democrats have insisted that some blame for the messy end of the war — less than seven months into Biden's presidency — should be laid at the feet of Trump, who began the withdrawal process by signing a deal with the Taliban in 2020.

“When former President Trump took office, there were approximately 14,000 American troops in Afghanistan. Days before leaving office, the former President ordered a further reduction to 2,500,” Representative Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the Foreign Affairs panel, said in a letter to committee Democrats about the investigation.

Republican committee aides dismissed that contention as partisan politics, saying Biden could have ignored Trump's agreement or enforced it, accusing officials who served during Biden's presidency of allowing the Taliban to disregard its commitments.

Some 800,000 US servicemembers served in Afghanistan following the US-led invasion triggered by the September 11, 2001, attack on the US by Afghanistan-based Al-Qaeda.

During the war, 2,238 US servicemembers died and nearly 21,000 were wounded. Independent estimates put the number of Afghan security forces and civilians killed at more than 100,000.

McCaul has subpoenaed Secretary of State Antony Blinken three times in connection with the Afghanistan investigation, most recently last week, saying that he wants him to testify in person.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Damned if he does, damned if he doesn’t, Biden under intense scrutiny

President’s consultations with allies are in stark contrast to last year’s chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan
World
2 years ago

MAX HASTINGS | When generals play politics, wars get lost

Mark Milley’s testimony shows how military leaders are getting squeezed in the military-civilian divide
World
2 years ago

Who to blame for Taliban takeover? Former Afghan envoy points finger at Kabul

Roya Rahmani, Afghanistan's first female ambassador to the United States who left her post in July, is clearly horrified by the Taliban takeover of ...
News
3 years ago

ANALYSIS | Arrogance and ignorance: this is why the West lost in Afghanistan

Storming into countries without insight into their ways cripples the West’s cause before the first shot rings out
World
3 years ago

Taliban, opposition fight for Afghan holdout province, top US general warns of civil war

Taliban and opposition forces battled on Saturday to control the Panjshir Valley north of Kabul, the last Afghan province holding out against the ...
News
3 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Shein's pop-up store ruffles South African retail sector South Africa
  2. Homeowner allegedly allowed illegal miners to use bedroom as entrance to mine ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Gauteng health MEC defends treatment of viral patient who ‘lay in my ... South Africa
  4. ‘I said yes’: Mama Joy engaged to her French boyfriend South Africa
  5. Second suspect accused of shisanyama triple killing, including cop, arrested South Africa

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep62 | Hyundai Getz, Mercedes-Benz A200, Volvo S60, GWM Steed 5
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 09 September 2024