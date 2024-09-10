World

Northern Ireland's Donaldson pleads not guilty to historical sex offences

10 September 2024 - 13:50 By Amanda Ferguson
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson arrives at Newry Courthouse in Newry on September 10, 2024 in Newry, Northern Ireland. Jeffery Donaldson faces 18 charges – one count of rape, four of gross indecency with or towards a child and 13 of indecent assault on a female between 1985 and 2008. Mrs Donaldson faces five charges – abetting rape, cruelty to a person under 16 years old, and three counts of aiding and abetting indecent assault between 1987 and 2008.
Image: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Jeffrey Donaldson, the former leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist party (DUP), pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to 18 charges related to historical sex offences, including one count of rape.

His trial will begin on March 24, Newry Crown Court heard.

Donaldson, one of Northern Ireland's best-known politicians, stepped down suddenly as head of the British region's largest unionist party in March after the DUP said he had been charged with allegations of an historical nature.

The charges include 13 counts of indecent assault on a female child and four counts of gross indecency towards a child. The charges relate to two complainants and the events allegedly took place between 1985 and 2008.

Donaldson's wife Eleanor pleaded not guilty to three charges, including aiding and abetting rape, during Tuesday's hearing.

