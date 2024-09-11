World

Biden seeks 'full accountability' after death of US citizen in West Bank

11 September 2024 - 13:17 By Susan Heavey
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
US President Joe Biden exits Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, US, September 10, 2024.
US President Joe Biden exits Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, US, September 10, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said Israel must do more to ensure that incidents like the fatal shooting of an American protester against settlement expansion never happen again, calling her death "totally unacceptable."

In a statement, Biden said while Israel has taken responsibility for her death, the U.S. government expects continued access as the investigation continues over the circumstances of the shooting. Israel has said her death was accidental.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Dozens killed, wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza tent camp, Gaza agency says

Israeli missiles set ablaze a tent camp for displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza, killing or wounding 65 people, the enclave's civil emergency ...
News
1 day ago

Fear of 'lost generation' as Gaza school year begins with all classes shut

As fighting continued, Israel announced new orders to residents of the north Gaza Strip to leave their homes, in response to rockets fired into ...
News
1 day ago

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 61 in 48 hours as UN pursues vaccinations

Air strikes on two former schools that were housing displaced people, one in Gaza City and one in Jabalia, killed at least 12 people.
News
3 days ago

Harris puts Trump on defensive in combative debate

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris put her Republican rival Donald Trump on the defensive in a combative presidential debate on Tuesday with a stream ...
News
5 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'No queue' disc renewals find favour with South African vehicle owners South Africa
  2. AfriForum sends legal letters to people defaming it on social media South Africa
  3. Former public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan admitted to hospital South Africa
  4. ‘I said yes’: Mama Joy engaged to her French boyfriend South Africa
  5. Police bust eight suspects for tender fraud and corruption in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng back in court
Blinken says Russia received missiles from Iran | REUTERS