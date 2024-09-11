WATCH | ‘The recovery is long and scary’: UK’s Princess Kate on completing chemo for cancer

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, has announced she’s has completed her chemotherapy treatment for cancer, though she acknowledges her journey to full recovery remains long.
The 42-year-old royal shared the news in an emotional video posted on Instagram, marking a significant moment in her battle against the disease.
Back in March, the princess revealed she was undergoing chemotherapy after abdominal surgery, prompting her to step back from her public duties.
In the poignant three-minute video, which featured personal glimpses of her life with her husband and heir to the throne, Prince William, and their three children, Catherine opened up about the challenges she has faced. “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” she said.
The princess described the past nine months as “incredibly tough” for her family, and reflected on how quickly life can change. “The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything,” she said.
Kate expressed deep gratitude for the support she received during this period.
“This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”
Despite the end of her chemotherapy, Kate is aware of the ongoing nature of her recovery. “Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Though I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes.”
Looking ahead, Catherine expressed optimism about returning to public life. “I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”
She also reached out to others facing similar battles: “To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey — I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light so let that light shine bright.”
While her announcement marks a hopeful milestone, Kensington Palace has maintained a level of privacy regarding the specifics of her medical condition and treatment.
Her most recent public appearances include a carriage ride with her children for King Charles III’s official birthday and a visit to the Wimbledon final, where she was accompanied by her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and her sister, Pippa Middleton.
Despite being largely out of the public eye for most of the year, Kate’s message of hope and resilience continues to resonate with many.
WATCH | ‘The recovery is long and scary’: UK’s Princess Kate on completing chemo for cancer
“To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey — I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand.”
Image: Will Warr/The Kensington Palace
Catherine, the Princess of Wales, has announced she’s has completed her chemotherapy treatment for cancer, though she acknowledges her journey to full recovery remains long.
The 42-year-old royal shared the news in an emotional video posted on Instagram, marking a significant moment in her battle against the disease.
Back in March, the princess revealed she was undergoing chemotherapy after abdominal surgery, prompting her to step back from her public duties.
In the poignant three-minute video, which featured personal glimpses of her life with her husband and heir to the throne, Prince William, and their three children, Catherine opened up about the challenges she has faced. “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” she said.
The princess described the past nine months as “incredibly tough” for her family, and reflected on how quickly life can change. “The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything,” she said.
Kate expressed deep gratitude for the support she received during this period.
“This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”
Despite the end of her chemotherapy, Kate is aware of the ongoing nature of her recovery. “Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Though I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes.”
Looking ahead, Catherine expressed optimism about returning to public life. “I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”
She also reached out to others facing similar battles: “To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey — I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light so let that light shine bright.”
While her announcement marks a hopeful milestone, Kensington Palace has maintained a level of privacy regarding the specifics of her medical condition and treatment.
Her most recent public appearances include a carriage ride with her children for King Charles III’s official birthday and a visit to the Wimbledon final, where she was accompanied by her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and her sister, Pippa Middleton.
Despite being largely out of the public eye for most of the year, Kate’s message of hope and resilience continues to resonate with many.
READ MORE
UK's King Charles is doing well, says queen at cancer centre
Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, welcomed back to Wimbledon with standing ovation
Prince William and Kate release photo of daughter Charlotte to mark ninth birthday
Britain's King Charles 'frustrated' by pace of cancer recovery
UK royal Kate 'enormously touched' by support after cancer announcement
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos