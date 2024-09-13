Harris says she believes ‘we owe it to voters to have another presidential debate’, but Trump not so much

US vice-president Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, told supporters at a rally in North Carolina on Thursday she believed voters were owed another debate between her and Republican nominee Donald Trump.
The two candidates sparred in a debate in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.
However, Trump said on Thursday he would not participate in another presidential debate against his Democratic rival before the November 5 election, as several polls showed she beat him.
“There will be no third debate,” the former president wrote on social media site Truth Social after also participating in a debate against President Joe Biden in June.
Though Trump touted his performance on Tuesday, six Republican donors and three Trump advisers who spoke to Reuters earlier this week said they thought Harris had won the debate largely because Trump was unable to stay on message.
The debate attracted 67.1-million television viewers, according to Nielsen data.
While Trump said in his post that polls showed he won the debate, several surveys showed respondents thought Harris did better.
Among voters who said they had heard at least something about Tuesday's debate, 53% said Harris won and 24% said Trump won, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Thursday.
The poll showed 54% of registered voters believed a single debate between Trump and Harris was enough, while 46% wanted a second debate.
Most debate watchers said Harris outperformed Trump, according to a CNN flash poll released shortly after the debate. YouGov showed 54% of those surveyed said Harris won while 31% said Trump was the victor.
Reuters
