World

Harris says she believes ‘we owe it to voters to have another presidential debate’, but Trump not so much

13 September 2024 - 10:00 By Costas Pitas and Jeff Mason
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A clock on a screen ticks down as Republican presidential nominee and former US president Donald Trump speaks during the debate with Democratic presidential nominee and US vice-president Kamala Harris hosted by ABC in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 10 2024.
A clock on a screen ticks down as Republican presidential nominee and former US president Donald Trump speaks during the debate with Democratic presidential nominee and US vice-president Kamala Harris hosted by ABC in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 10 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

US vice-president Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, told supporters at a rally in North Carolina on Thursday she believed voters were owed another debate between her and Republican nominee Donald Trump.

The two candidates sparred in a debate in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

However, Trump said on Thursday he would not participate in another presidential debate against his Democratic rival before the November 5 election, as several polls showed she beat him.

“There will be no third debate,” the former president wrote on social media site Truth Social after also participating in a debate against President Joe Biden in June.

Though Trump touted his performance on Tuesday, six Republican donors and three Trump advisers who spoke to Reuters earlier this week said they thought Harris had won the debate largely because Trump was unable to stay on message.

The debate attracted 67.1-million television viewers, according to Nielsen data.

While Trump said in his post that polls showed he won the debate, several surveys showed respondents thought Harris did better.

Among voters who said they had heard at least something about Tuesday's debate, 53% said Harris won and 24% said Trump won, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Thursday.

The poll showed 54% of registered voters believed a single debate between Trump and Harris was enough, while 46% wanted a second debate.

Most debate watchers said Harris outperformed Trump, according to a CNN flash poll released shortly after the debate. YouGov showed 54% of those surveyed said Harris won while 31% said Trump was the victor.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Harris puts Trump on defensive in combative debate

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris put her Republican rival Donald Trump on the defensive in a combative presidential debate on Tuesday with a stream ...
News
2 days ago

Some undecided voters not convinced by Harris after debate with Trump

Kamala Harris was widely seen as dominating Tuesday's presidential debate against Republican former president Donald Trump, but a group of undecided ...
News
2 days ago

Fiery debate gives Wall Street few new details on key issues

Wall Street remained on edge as a closely watched debate between Republican Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris late Tuesday ...
News
2 days ago

'They're eating the dogs,' trends on social media

While tens of millions of Americans tuned in to watch the debate between Republican Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris on their ...
News
2 days ago

Trump's insults of Harris in debate carry big risks — for both candidates

In the 2016 presidential debates, Republican candidate Donald Trump loomed over Democratic contender Hillary Clinton, called her a “nasty woman” and ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Roman’s Pizza to probe viral video of employee apparently cleaning used pizza ... South Africa
  2. Life sentence for parolee who raped his cousin, aged 7, for second time South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'I didn't win out of pity votes, I worked hard': Chidimma on winning ... South Africa
  4. SPCA puts brakes on pony-drawn cart hauling car with four passengers South Africa
  5. 'No queue' disc renewals find favour with South African vehicle owners South Africa

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa signs the BELA Bill
Francine races across US South, slams region with rain and wind | REUTERS