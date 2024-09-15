World

Russian bomb strikes Kharkiv apartment building, 41 injured, official says

15 September 2024 - 20:20 By Pavel Polityuk
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Firefighters work at a site of a Russian air strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, September 15, 2024.
Firefighters work at a site of a Russian air strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, September 15, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

A Russian-guided bomb struck a multi-storey apartment building on Sunday in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, triggering a fire and injuring at least 41 people, the region's governor said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the latest attack underscored the need for Ukraine's Western partners to provide weapons and air defence systems and permission to use weaponry on targets deep inside Russia to save lives.

Oleh Syniehubov, governor of Kharkiv region in northeastern Ukraine, said on Telegram that rescue operations were proceeding, with 12 people in hospital, three in serious condition. He said residents could be trapped under rubble.

Syniehubov posted photos of heavy damage to the top four of five storeys of the building, with smoke and fire billowing out of blown-out windows.

Zelenskiy, in his nightly video address, said three other guided bombs had struck villages in Kharkiv region, where population centres have been a frequent target of Russian attacks near the Russian border.

EXPLAINER | What is the UNGA and what will world leaders talk about?

Every September world leaders travel to New York to address the start of the annual United Nations General Assembly session.
News
3 days ago

Russia did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the apartment building but has denied intentionally targeting civilians despite having killed thousands of them since it invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Zelenskiy called for rapid decisions on long-range strikes "in order to destroy Russian military aviation right where it is based. These are obvious, logical decisions.

"Every Russian strike of this nature, every instance of Russian terror, like today in Kharkiv...this proves that there must be long-range capability and it must be sufficient."

He said appropriate decisions were expected in the first instance from the United States, France, Germany and Italy, "those whose decisiveness can help save lives."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that the West would be directly fighting with Russia if it allowed Ukraine to strike Russian territory with Western-made long-range missiles.

Reuters

US officials question if easing Ukraine weapons restrictions would pay off

US officials noted that Ukraine already has the capability to hit targets in Russia using drones.
News
10 hours ago

US says Russia received missiles from Iran, piles on sanctions

Russia has received ballistic missiles from Iran for its war in Ukraine, the United States said on Tuesday as it imposed fresh sanctions on ships and ...
News
4 days ago

IMF, Ukraine reach deal that would give it access to $1.1bn

The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday it had reached a preliminary agreement with Ukraine that would give the war-torn country access to ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Roman’s Pizza to probe viral video of employee apparently cleaning used pizza ... South Africa
  2. Amount in tender fraud case against former Cape Town MMC Malusi Booi now stated ... South Africa
  3. POLL | What do you think about the Roman’s Pizza branch 'cleaning used pizza ... South Africa
  4. SIU authorised to probe reinstatement of former Transnet CEO Gama South Africa
  5. Public works and infrastructure investigating syndicates profiting from ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Grave of the Fireflies | Official Trailer | Netflix
Rebel Ridge | Official Trailer | Netflix