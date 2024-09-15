World

Trump is safe following gun fight near Florida golf club, says NY Post

15 September 2024 - 21:28 By David Ljunggren, Douglas Gillison and Richard Cowan
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a press conference at Trump Tower in New York City, US, September 6, 2024.
Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a press conference at Trump Tower in New York City, US, September 6, 2024.
Image: David Dee Delgado

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is safe after an incident on Sunday in which two people exchanged gunfire outside his Florida golf club, the New York Post said, citing law enforcement sources.

Trump's campaign had earlier said he was safe following gunshots in his vicinity but gave no details.

"Sources said that Trump was never in danger," the newspaper said. The incident took place outside the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, it added.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Representatives of the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump was injured in an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania on July 13, just months ahead of what looks likely to be a highly contested November 5 election in which he will be pitted against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

The first shooting of a US president or major party presidential candidate in more than four decades was a glaring security lapse that forced Kimberly Cheatle to resign as Secret Service director under bipartisan congressional pressure.

Trump was grazed in the right ear and one rallygoer was killed in the gunfire. The gunman, identified as a 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, was shot and killed by a Secret Service sniper.

Reuters

READ MORE

Biden seeks 'full accountability' after death of US citizen in West Bank

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said Israel must do more to ensure that incidents like the fatal shooting of an American protester against ...
News
4 days ago

Durban murder accused also wanted for alleged drive-by shooting

A second suspect arrested in connection with the murder of eThekwini municipality VIP officer Siyathokoza Mthethwa and two friends is also being ...
News
5 days ago

Trump struggles to keep media spotlight in battle with Harris

Trump said he would set up a commission to investigate presidential assassination attempts.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Roman’s Pizza to probe viral video of employee apparently cleaning used pizza ... South Africa
  2. Amount in tender fraud case against former Cape Town MMC Malusi Booi now stated ... South Africa
  3. POLL | What do you think about the Roman’s Pizza branch 'cleaning used pizza ... South Africa
  4. SIU authorised to probe reinstatement of former Transnet CEO Gama South Africa
  5. Public works and infrastructure investigating syndicates profiting from ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Grave of the Fireflies | Official Trailer | Netflix
Rebel Ridge | Official Trailer | Netflix