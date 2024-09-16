World

Eight dead after Channel crossing attempt

16 September 2024 - 07:04 By Dominique Vidalon
Eight people have died overnight while trying to cross the Channel from France to England, French media including BFM TV and Le Figaro reported on Sunday, citing French authorities.

The incident comes after 12 migrants died earlier this month after their boat capsized on its way to Britain.

