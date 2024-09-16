World

Houthi missile reaches central Israel for first time, no injuries reported

16 September 2024 - 07:19 By Ari Rabinovitch, Timour Azhari, Ronen Zvulun, Jaidaa Taha and Adam Makary and Mohammed Ghobari
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would inflict a "heavy price" on the Iran-aligned Houthis.
Image: ABIR SULTAN POOL/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would inflict a “heavy price” on the Iran-aligned Houthis who control northern Yemen, after they reached central Israel with a missile on Sunday for the first time.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said the group struck with a new hypersonic ballistic missile that travelled 2,040km (1270 miles) in just 11 1/2 minutes.

An Israeli military official said the missile was hit by an interceptor and fragmented in the air, rather than being completely destroyed.

Air raid sirens had sounded in Tel Aviv and across central Israel moments before the impact at around 6:35am local time (0335 GMT), sending residents running for shelter. Loud booms were heard.

Missile pieces landed in fields and near a railway station. There were no direct casualties, but nine people were lightly hurt while seeking cover. Reuters saw smoke billowing in an open field in central Israel.

At a weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said the Houthis should have known that Israel would exact a “heavy price” for attacks on Israel.

People attend a protest against the government and to show support for the hostages who were kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel September 14, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

“Whoever needs a reminder of that is invited to visit the Hodeida port,” Netanyahu said, referring to an Israeli retaliatory air strike against Yemen in July for a Houthi drone that hit Tel Aviv.

The Houthis have fired missiles and drones at Israel repeatedly in what they say is solidarity with the Palestinians, since the Gaza war began with a Hamas attack on Israel in October.

The drone that hit Tel Aviv for the first time in July killed a man and wounded four people. Israeli air strikes in response on Houthi military targets near the port of Hodeidah killed six and wounded 80.

Previously, Houthi missiles have not penetrated deep into Israeli air space, with the only one reported to have hit Israeli territory falling in an open area near the Red Sea port of Eilat in March.

Israel should expect more strikes in the future “as we approach the first anniversary of the October 7 operation, including responding to its aggression on the city of Hodeidah,” Houthis spokesperson Sarea said.

The deputy head of the Houthi's media office, Nasruddin Amer, said in a post on X on Sunday that the missile had reached Israel after “20 missiles failed to intercept” it, describing it as the “beginning”.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Fear of 'lost generation' as Gaza school year begins with all classes shut

As fighting continued, Israel announced new orders to residents of the north Gaza Strip to leave their homes, in response to rockets fired into ...
6 days ago

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 61 in 48 hours as UN pursues vaccinations

Air strikes on two former schools that were housing displaced people, one in Gaza City and one in Jabalia, killed at least 12 people.
1 week ago

Israeli troops shoot American woman dead at West Bank protest, officials say

The White House said it was deeply disturbed by the death of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi and called on Israel to investigate.
1 week ago

Egypt army chief of staff inspects security situation on Gaza border, state TV says

Egypt's army chief of staff Lieutenant General Ahmed Fathy Khalifa made a surprise visit on Thursday to the country's border with the Gaza Strip to ...
1 week ago
