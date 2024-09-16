World

Israeli military investigates unauthorised leaflets ordering Lebanon evacuation

16 September 2024 - 07:30 By Maayan Lubell
Smoke and fire on the Lebanese side of the border with Israel after Israel said it had noted armed group Hezbollah preparing to attack Israel and carried out pre-emptive strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon on August 25 2024. On Sunday the Israeli military said it was investigating after a unit dropped unauthorised leaflets in a border area in southern Lebanon ordering residents to leave. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Aziz Taher/ File photo

The Israeli military said on Sunday it was investigating after a unit dropped unauthorised leaflets in a border area in southern Lebanon ordering residents to leave.

Lebanon's state-run national news agency reported Israel had dropped leaflets ordering residents out of the Wazzani area.

The Israeli military said dropping the leaflets was an unauthorised action by a unit that had not sought appropriate approval, and there was no evacuation underway.

Tens of thousands of civilians have fled villages and towns on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon frontier during months of cross border strikes since Lebanon's armed Hezbollah movement stepped up attacks alongside the war in Gaza.

Reuters 

