The Israeli military said on Sunday it was investigating after a unit dropped unauthorised leaflets in a border area in southern Lebanon ordering residents to leave.
Lebanon's state-run national news agency reported Israel had dropped leaflets ordering residents out of the Wazzani area.
The Israeli military said dropping the leaflets was an unauthorised action by a unit that had not sought appropriate approval, and there was no evacuation underway.
Tens of thousands of civilians have fled villages and towns on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon frontier during months of cross border strikes since Lebanon's armed Hezbollah movement stepped up attacks alongside the war in Gaza.
Israeli military investigates unauthorised leaflets ordering Lebanon evacuation
