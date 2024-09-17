World

Helicopter with 3 on board disappears in Russia's Amur region, agencies report

17 September 2024 - 06:52 By Lidia Kelly
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The aircraft, a Robinson R66 helicopter that belonged to the Khergu gold mining company, was making an unregistered flight across the territory of the Amur region in Russia's Far East, Interfax news agency reported, citing a statement from the local branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.
The aircraft, a Robinson R66 helicopter that belonged to the Khergu gold mining company, was making an unregistered flight across the territory of the Amur region in Russia's Far East, Interfax news agency reported, citing a statement from the local branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.
Image: 123RF / fotoluminate/ File photo

A helicopter belonging to a Russian gold mining company disappeared on Monday with three people on board and rescue crew were still searching for the aircraft, Russian agencies reported on Tuesday.

The aircraft, a Robinson R66 helicopter that belonged to the Khergu gold mining company, was making an unregistered flight across the territory of the Amur region in Russia's Far East, Interfax news agency reported, citing a statement from the local branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

More than 20 rescuers were still searching on Tuesday for the aircraft using several pieces of equipment, RIA agency reported. It said that the helicopter went missing in a marshy area, which complicates the search.

Interfax reported that there was no information about who was on board the aircraft.

Reuters

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'They offered me money to take down the video': Woman on 'exploitive' ... South Africa
  2. 'Economic sabotage': unit recovers 54km of stolen cables in Cape Town South Africa
  3. FBI investigating another attempted assassination of Trump World
  4. 'No documents submitted': Parents frustrated with GDE online system South Africa
  5. Checkers recalls fresh Deli hummus from its shelves South Africa

Latest Videos

Auditor General briefs SCOPA on the Financial performance of PRASA and SAA
Homes set ablaze as wildfires rage out of control in Portugal | REUTERS