Murdoch succession drama plays out in closed court in Reno, Nevada

A battle over control of Rupert Murdoch’s global television and publishing empire begins Monday in a Reno, Nevada courtroom, where a judge will consider the contentious matter of succession.

Murdoch, 93, is attempting to change the terms of the family’s trust — which holds significant stakes in Fox News parent Fox and Wall Street Journal owner News Corp . The billionaire is looking to ensure that, upon his death, the media companies remain under control of his eldest son, Lachlan Murdoch, according to the New York Times, which obtained a sealed court document detailing the succession drama.

A hearing to determine whether Murdoch is acting in good faith will take place in probate court, where the proceedings are closed to the public.

A Nevada judge on Thursday rejected an appeal by Reuters and other news organisations to open the hearings to the public.