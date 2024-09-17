World

Pentagon awards rocket motor maker Ursa Major $12.5m

17 September 2024 - 14:33 By Mike Stone
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from the city of Ashkelon. File photo
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from the city of Ashkelon. File photo
Image: Reuters/Amir Cohen

US rocket propulsion start-up Ursa Major said on Tuesday it was awarded a $12.5m (R220.3m) contract for building and testing new solid fuel rocket engines.

The award, though small, is part of a bigger effort by the Pentagon to increase the number of rocket makers as stockpiles dwindle from supplying Ukraine and Israel in their wars.

The agreement contains some of the first funds distributed from the Pentagon's office of strategic capital which are meant to seed investment in the defence industrial base's supply chain. The navy is also contributing to the $12.5m award being matched by Ursa Major, culminating in a $25m (R440.6m) expansion of the company's solid rocket motor capabilities.

The investment will support Ursa Major's efforts to enhance its solid rocket motor manufacturing process under the office of strategic capital's transition acceleration programme which aims to fund development of future defence products.

Separately, the navy awarded a contract earlier this year to address surging demand for the M104 engine which is used in RTX Corp's standard missile family of missiles.

Ursa Major's contribution to the investment will be directed towards completing an advanced manufacturing pathfinder programme which includes the design, manufacture and testing of a solid rocket motor prototype. Tuesday's award is significant because it is one of the first from the office of strategic capital, a fund which was established to boost public-private investments in critical technology areas for national security.

Reuters

MORE:

US officials question if easing Ukraine weapons restrictions would pay off

US officials noted that Ukraine already has the capability to hit targets in Russia using drones.
News
2 days ago

US says Russia received missiles from Iran, piles on sanctions

Russia has received ballistic missiles from Iran for its war in Ukraine, the United States said on Tuesday as it imposed fresh sanctions on ships and ...
News
6 days ago

US to send more warships, fighter jets to Middle East to bolster defences

The US is bracing for Iran to make good on its vow to respond to the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh two days ago in Tehran.
News
1 month ago

Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira to face trial by court-martial

Jack Teixeira, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard who has pleaded guilty in federal court to a massive leak of classified US national ...
News
2 months ago

EXCLUSIVE | US has sent Israel thousands of 2,000-pound bombs since October 7

The Biden administration has sent Israel large numbers of munitions, including more than 10,000 highly destructive 2,000-pound (907kg) bombs and ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'They offered me money to take down the video': Woman on 'exploitive' ... South Africa
  2. 'Economic sabotage': unit recovers 54km of stolen cables in Cape Town South Africa
  3. Off-duty cop and girlfriend die in Florida Road shooting South Africa
  4. Neema Foundation for the Deaf offers Makhadzi a free deaf sensitisation and ... South Africa
  5. 'No documents submitted': Parents frustrated with GDE online system South Africa

Latest Videos

Bree Street repairs will be completed by 2025 - Morero
Post-Executive Committee Press Conference