World

Police investigating attack on Jewish man in Michigan as bias-motivated

17 September 2024 - 08:25 By Kanishka Singh
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A man carries items on his back in Khan Yunis, Gaza on April 13 2024. Human rights advocates have warned about rising threats against American Muslims, Arabs and Jews since the eruption of Israel's war in Gaza that followed an attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on October 7 last year. File photo.
A man carries items on his back in Khan Yunis, Gaza on April 13 2024. Human rights advocates have warned about rising threats against American Muslims, Arabs and Jews since the eruption of Israel's war in Gaza that followed an attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on October 7 last year. File photo.
Image: Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

Police in Ann Arbor, Michigan, said late on Sunday they were investigating an attack on a 19-year-old Jewish man as a "bias-motivated assault" after the man told police attackers asked about his religion.

Human rights advocates have warned about rising threats against American Muslims, Arabs and Jews since the eruption of Israel's war in Gaza that followed an attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on October 7 last year.

"The 19-year-old male victim reported he was walking when a group of unknown males behind him asked if he was Jewish. When the victim replied 'yes', the group of males proceeded to assault him," police saidt.

Police said the suspects fled the area on foot, and the victim suffered minor injuries and was not hospitalised.

California university cancels Muslim valedictorian’s speech, citing safety concerns

The University of Southern California has cancelled its valedictorian speech from a Muslim student who said she was being silenced by ...
News
5 months ago

"We take bias-motivated crimes very seriously and have assigned this incident to our hate crimes detective," police said.

There have been many alleged assaults reported against American Muslims and Jews.

In August, a former Cornell University student was sentenced to prison for posting online threats against Jews. A Jordanian citizen in Florida was charged over threats against businesses over perceived support for Israel, and a man was charged with planning an attack in New York City at a Jewish centre around the anniversary of the October 7 attacks.

In October last year, an Illinois man was charged with hate crimes over the fatal stabbing of a six-year-old Muslim boy. In February the stabbing of a Muslim man in Texas met the definition of a hate crime, police said, and in June a Texas woman was accused of the attempted drowning of a three-year-old Muslim girl that police said was motivated by bias. The August assault of a Muslim man in New York City was described by officials as a hate crime.

Reuters 

Reuters

READ MORE:

German police kill suspected Islamist gunman in shoot-out near Israeli consulate

German police shot dead a suspected Islamist gunman in a shoot-out near the Israeli consulate in Munich.
News
1 week ago

Attack on pro-Palestine family, EFF KZN chair’s remarks draw criticism amid call for calm

A man who stabbed a woman to death and injured her husband and son appeared in court
News
3 months ago

Vermont man charged with attempted murder in shooting of students of Palestinian descent

The man accused of shooting and wounding three college students of Palestinian descent in Burlington, Vermont, over the weekend pleaded not guilty to ...
News
9 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'They offered me money to take down the video': Woman on 'exploitive' ... South Africa
  2. 'Economic sabotage': unit recovers 54km of stolen cables in Cape Town South Africa
  3. FBI investigating another attempted assassination of Trump World
  4. 'No documents submitted': Parents frustrated with GDE online system South Africa
  5. Checkers recalls fresh Deli hummus from its shelves South Africa

Latest Videos

Auditor General briefs SCOPA on the Financial performance of PRASA and SAA
Homes set ablaze as wildfires rage out of control in Portugal | REUTERS