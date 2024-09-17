World

UK government buys over 150,000 doses of Bavarian Nordic's mpox vaccine

17 September 2024 - 10:33 By Sneha S K in Bengaluru
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Some countries have pledged to donate doses of mpox vaccines to countries in Africa. Stock photo.
Some countries have pledged to donate doses of mpox vaccines to countries in Africa. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ liudmilachernetska

The UK government has ordered more than 150,000 doses of Bavarian Nordic's mpox vaccine to boost its preparedness against a new form of the virus currently spreading in African countries.

While no cases of clade I mpox have yet been detected in the UK, the strain has rapidly spread outside the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where the latest outbreak began, among its neighbors.

"We are preparing for any cases that we might see in the UK and vaccination plays a vital part in our defences," said Susan Hopkins, chief medical advisor at the UK Health Security Agency.

The government plans to offer the vaccine to those eligible in stages, and based on clinical needs.

The government has agreed that gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men, certain healthcare workers and specialist healthcare and humanitarian workers who go to affected countries and close contacts of a confirmed mpox case should be offered vaccination.

The World Health Organisation last Friday approved Bavarian Nordic's vaccine and set up a scheme to help bring the vaccine, tests and other treatments to the most vulnerable people in the world's poorest countries.

Some countries have pledged to donate doses of mpox vaccines to countries in Africa.

The European Union has pledged to share 215,000 doses with the affected African countries and also urged its members to coordinate their donations rather than do them individually.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Africa CDC confident it can raise $600m for mpox response

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention is able to raise $600m (R10.6bn) to fight a surging mpox outbreak on the continent, the ...
News
4 days ago

Canada to donate 'up to 200,000' doses of mpox vaccine

Canada is donating "up to 200,000" doses of mpox vaccine, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.
News
5 days ago

DR Congo brings forward launch of mpox vaccine drive to October 2

Democratic Republic of Congo will start its mpox vaccination campaign on October 2, nearly a week earlier than previously planned, the head of its ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'They offered me money to take down the video': Woman on 'exploitive' ... South Africa
  2. 'Economic sabotage': unit recovers 54km of stolen cables in Cape Town South Africa
  3. 'No documents submitted': Parents frustrated with GDE online system South Africa
  4. FBI investigating another attempted assassination of Trump World
  5. Neema Foundation for the Deaf offers Makhadzi a free deaf sensitisation and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Post-Executive Committee Press Conference
Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber briefs Parliament Portfolio Committee