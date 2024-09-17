World

WATCH | Inside Washington state’s death chamber before it closes

17 September 2024 - 08:45 By Reuters
Washington state’s only execution chamber will be closed at Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla on Wednesday.

Departing three-term governor Jay Inslee will attend an official closure ceremony.

