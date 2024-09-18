World

FACTBOX | Which Hezbollah and Hamas leaders have been assassinated?

18 September 2024 - 10:43 By Jana Choukeir
Mourners carry the coffin of assassinated Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh during his funeral in Tehran, Iran on August 1 2024.
Image: Office of the Iranian supreme leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency) Handout via REUTERS

Iran-aligned group Hezbollah accused its arch-foe Israel of detonating pagers across Lebanon on Tuesday, a sophisticated operation that followed assassinations of Israel's enemies since the Gaza war erupted on October 7.

Here is a list of some operations against Hezbollah and Hamas leaders and commanders blamed on Israel:

HEZBOLLAH

Fuad Shukr

An Israeli strike on the southern suburbs of Lebanon's capital on July 30 killed Hezbollah's top commander Shukr, identified by the Israeli military as the right-hand man of Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Shukr was one of Hezbollah's leading military figures since it was established by Iran's Revolutionary Guards more than four decades ago.

The US imposed sanctions on Shukr in 2015 and accused him of playing a central role in the 1983 bombing of the US marine barracks in Beirut which killed 241 US military personnel. 

Mohammed Nasser 

Nasser was killed in an Israeli airstrike on July 3. Israel claimed responsibility, saying he headed a unit responsible for firing from southwestern Lebanon at Israel.

Nasser, a senior commander in Hezbollah, was responsible for a section of Hezbollah's operations at the frontier, according to senior security sources in Lebanon.

Israel planted explosives in 5,000 Hezbollah pagers, sources claim

Iran-backed Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate against Israel, whose military declined to comment on the blasts.
News
2 hours ago

Taleb Abdallah

Senior Hezbollah field commander Abdallah was killed on June 12 in a strike claimed by Israel, which said it had hit a command and control centre in southern Lebanon.

Security sources in Lebanon said he was Hezbollah's commander for the central region of the southern border strip and held the same rank as Nasser.

His killing prompted the group to fire a massive barrage of rockets across the border at Israel.

HAMAS

Mohammed Deif

Israel's military said Deif was killed when fighter jets struck in the area of Khan Younis in Gaza on July 13 after an intelligence assessment. The elusive Deif had survived seven Israel assassination attempts.

Deif is believed to have been one of the masterminds of Hamas' October 7 attack on southern Israel, which triggered the Gaza war. Hamas has not confirmed his death.

Ismail Haniyeh

Haniyeh was assassinated in Iran on July 31, the Palestinian militant group said.

Haniyeh was killed by a missile that hit a state guesthouse where he was staying. Israel has not claimed responsibility.

Saleh al-Arouri

An Israeli drone strike on Beirut's southern suburbs of Dahiyeh killed deputy Hamas chief al-Arouri on January 2.

Arouri was also the founder of Hamas military wing, the Qassam Brigades.

Reuters

