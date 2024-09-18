Israel planted explosives in 5,000 Hezbollah pagers, sources claim

“This would easily be the biggest counterintelligence failure Hezbollah has had in decades,” said Jonathan Panikoff, the US government's former deputy national intelligence officer on the Middle East.
In February, Hezbollah drew up a war plan that aimed to address gaps in the group's intelligence infrastructure. About 170 fighters had been killed in targeted Israeli strikes on Lebanon, including one senior commander and a top Hamas official in Beirut.
In a televised speech on February 13, the group's secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah warned supporters their phones were more dangerous than Israeli spies, saying they should break, bury or lock them in an iron box.
Instead, the group opted to distribute pagers to Hezbollah members across the group's branches, from fighters to medics working in its relief services.
The explosions maimed many Hezbollah members, according to footage from hospitals reviewed by Reuters. Wounded men had injuries to the face, missing fingers and gaping wounds at the hip, where the pagers were likely worn.
“We got hit hard,” said the senior Lebanese security source, who has direct knowledge of the group's investigations into the explosions.
The pager blasts came at a time of mounting concern about tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, which have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the Gaza conflict erupted last October.
While the war in Gaza has been Israel's main focus since the October 7 attack by Hamas-led gunmen, the precarious situation along Israel's northern border with Lebanon has fuelled fears of a regional conflict that could drag in the US and Iran.
A missile barrage by Hezbollah the day after October 7 opened the latest phase of conflict and since then there have been daily exchanges of rockets, artillery fire and missiles, with Israeli jets striking deep into Lebanese territory.
Hezbollah has said it does not seek a wider war but would fight if Israel launched one.
Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant told US defence secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday that the window was closing for a diplomatic solution to the standoff with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement in southern Lebanon.
However, experts said they did not see the pager blasts as a sign an Israeli ground offensive was imminent.
Instead, it was a sign of Israeli intelligence's deep penetration of Hezbollah.
“It demonstrates Israel's ability to infiltrate its adversaries in a remarkably dramatic way,” said Paul Pillar, a 28-year veteran of the US intelligence community, mainly at the CIA.
