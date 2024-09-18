World

Tax hikes should be part of French debt reduction drive, central bank chief Villeroy says

18 September 2024 - 10:06 By Dominique Vidalon
Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau.
Image: REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File Photo

The bulk of France's debt reducing drive must come from spending cuts but that tax increases will also be required, notably if they target wealthy tax payers and large companies, French central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Wednesday.

Villeroy told BFM TV that he recommended a balance of 75% coming from savings and 25% from higher taxes.

Reuters 

