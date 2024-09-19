World

At New York rally Trump blames 'radical left', without citing evidence, for second assassination attempt

19 September 2024 - 08:07 By James Oliphant
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, in Uniondale, New York, U.S., September 18, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, in Uniondale, New York, U.S., September 18, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Image: Brendan McDermid

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump claimed he was being targeted by “radical left” forces and vowed to campaign with renewed purpose at his first full-fledged campaign rally since an alleged second assassination attempt on Sunday.

“These encounters with death have not broken my will,” he told a raucous crowd in Uniondale, New York, 48km from Manhattan. “They have only hardened my resolve.”

Trump spoke at a Long Island sports arena packed with more than 10,000 supporters even though New York, which leans heavily Democratic, is not considered to be a competitive state in the November 5 election. Local Democrats said they didn’t mind having Trump in the region as it was keeping him from campaigning in battleground states set to decide the election outcome.

Trump wasted no time referencing the Sunday arrest of a gunman authorities allege planned to shoot Trump while he was golfing on his course in West Palm Beach, Florida. In July, another gunman wounded Trump as he gave a speech in Pennsylvania.

“God has now spared my life,” Trump said. “Not once, but twice.”

Trump blamed a “violent, radical-left monster” for the alleged attempt on his life, and later used similar language to describe his opponent in the election, Democrat Kamala Harris.

Trump did not cite any evidence backing his claim that the “radical left” was responsible for the attempts on his life.

Ryan Routh, 58, has been charged with two gun-related crimes after his arrest on Sunday. Routh has mocked President Joe Biden on social media and suggested in a 2023 self-published book that he voted for Trump in 2016, but later wrote that backing Trump was a “terrible mistake”.

Harris denounced political violence after the Sunday incident.

Trump thanked the Teamsters union, which earlier on Wednesday broke from a long-standing tradition of making an endorsement in the presidential race in what was a blow to the Harris campaign. The Teamsters have endorsed every Democratic candidate for president since 2000. Trump attributed the decision to widespread support for him among the union rank-and-file. “This was a surprise,” he said.

Before Trump spoke, former New York mayor and Trump ally Rudy Giuliani took the stage and suggested to the crowd that Trump had been targeted by an assassin for his agenda. “No more attacks!” he exclaimed.

Trump was also on Long Island in a bid to bolster local candidates for the US House of Representatives, chief among them Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, who spoke before Trump.

The New York suburbs are considered crucial to Republican hopes of holding onto control of the House. “We need to elect more Republicans up and down the ballot,” Trump said.

Trump again brought up the situation surrounding a Haitian immigrant community in Springfield, Ohio, a small town that has been plagued by false rumours of pets being eaten and subjected to bomb threats. Trump, who has helped to amplify those rumours, said he would visit the city within two weeks.

Reuters

READ MORE

Suspected Trump assassination plotter has criminal history, ties to Ukraine war

The erratic life of a struggling roofing contractor suspected of trying to shoot Donald Trump swerved from bounced checks to a gun felony conviction ...
News
2 days ago

Trump told new security arrangements are needed if he continues to play golf

West Palm Beach sheriff Ric Bradshaw told reporters on Sunday that former US president Donald Trump's security detail was not as tight as that of a ...
News
1 day ago

FBI looking into anti-Haitian threats at Springfield, Ohio, university

The FBI said on Sunday it was assessing the credibility of threats against Haitians at Wittenberg University following baseless claims by Republican ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Rude’ Thabo Bester told he can have access to legal resources, but not ... South Africa
  2. SAPS vehicle repair tender case postponed South Africa
  3. ‘I am astounded’: Pandor wants Malema to apologise for ‘tarnishing' her ... South Africa
  4. South Africa to send 100 students to China for scarce skills training South Africa
  5. Zimbabwe to cull 200 elephants to feed people left hungry by drought Africa

Latest Videos

2024 BMW 520d
EFF is doing much better without Shivambu: Julius Malema