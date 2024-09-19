World

Indonesia's tax agency probes alleged personal data breach

19 September 2024 - 10:00 By Ananda Teresia and Stanley Widianto
Indonesian President Joko Widodo
Image: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/ File photo.

Indonesia's tax agency is investigating an alleged data breach that exposes the taxpayer identification numbers of millions of Indonesians, including President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, his ministers and his two sons, an official said.

A series of cyberattacks have hit Indonesian companies and government agencies in the past few years, which experts attribute to the government's lax protection on personal data.

Teguh Aprianto, a cybersecurity expert, posted a screenshot on social media platform X on Wednesday containing the samples of national identity and taxpayer identification numbers of 6-million Indonesians, including Jokowi's and some of his ministers.

The tax agency is looking into the “circulating information of a data breach,” Dwi Astuti, an official with the agency said late on Wednesday without providing details.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the legitimacy of the data breach. Jokowi's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Teguh told Reuters exposing taxpayer data could attract targeted attacks from scam operations, which “could result in material or immaterial loss,” adding it could also expose people's earnings or transactions data.

The alleged breach follows a ransomware attack in June that paralysed several government services such as immigration and operations at major airports, prompting the government to conduct an audit.

Reuters

