Tupperware files for bankruptcy as its colourful containers lose relevance

19 September 2024 - 10:50 By Savyata Mishra and Dietrich Knauth
Boxes of tupperware displayed on shelves for sale in the kitchen department of a store in Dearborn, Michigan US, September 18 2024.
Image: Reuters/ Rebecca Cook
Image: Reuters/ Rebecca Cook

Tupperware Brands filed for bankruptcy protection in Delaware in the US late on Tuesday, succumbing to mounting losses due to poor demand for its once popular colourful food storage containers.

Its popularity exploded in the 1950s as women of the post-war generation held “Tupperware parties” at their homes to sell the containers as they sought empowerment and independence.

However, its sales slumped in recent years as the company struggled to place more of its products in retail stores and online sales platforms. Tupperware has historically relied on independent sales representatives to move its products, but that strategy has failed to reach modern consumers, according to the company.

“Nearly everyone now knows what Tupperware is, but fewer people know where to find it,” Tupperware chief restructuring officer Brian Fox wrote in a court filing in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. 

Tupperware last month raised doubts about its ability to remain in business after flagging bankruptcy risk several times due to liquidity constraints.

The company has $812m (R14.1bn) in debt, much of which was purchased by distressed debt investors at a deep discount in July, according to court filings. Those new lenders had sought to use their debt position to seize Tupperware assets including its intellectual property such as its brand, pushing to the company to seek bankruptcy protection, Tupperware said.

The company intends to continue operations and conduct a 30-day bidding process to find a buyer for the entire company.

“Even with a recently restructured balance sheet and a temporary financial boost, Tupperware's high leverage, declining sales and shrinking profit margins were too much to overcome,” said James Gellert, executive chair at financial analytics firm RapidRatings.

The company has been trying to turn its business around for years after reporting several quarters of falling sales.

A post-pandemic jump in the costs of labour, freight and raw materials such as plastic resin also pressured its business.

The company's stock saw wild swings in 2023 amid “meme stocks” rallies, in which retail investors co-ordinate on social media and focus their bets on struggling companies with high short interest.

Tupperware has $500m to $1bn in estimated assets and $1bn to $10bn in estimated liabilities, according to bankruptcy filings. It listed the number of creditors to be between 50,001 and 100,000.

The company had in 2023 finalised an agreement with its lenders to restructure its debt obligations and signed investment bank Moelis & Co to help explore strategic options.

Reuters

