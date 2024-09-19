World

Who still uses pagers anyway?

19 September 2024 - 07:07 By Michael Collett-White and Josephine Mason
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Smoke (L) rises from an explosion during a funeral, coinciding with a second day of devices used by Hezbollah members detonating, in Kfar Sir, Lebanon, September 18, 2024, in this still image obtained from social media video. Social Media/via REUTERS
Smoke (L) rises from an explosion during a funeral, coinciding with a second day of devices used by Hezbollah members detonating, in Kfar Sir, Lebanon, September 18, 2024, in this still image obtained from social media video. Social Media/via REUTERS
Image: SOCIAL MEDIA

As mobile phones became the world's main communications tool, pagers, also known as beepers because of the sound they make to notify users about incoming messages, were largely rendered obsolete, with demand plunging from their 1990s heyday.

But the tiny electronic devices remain a vital means of communication in some areas — such as healthcare and emergency services — thanks to their durability and long battery life.

“It's the cheapest and most efficient way to communicate to a large number of people about messages that don't need responses,” said a senior surgeon at a major UK hospital, adding that pagers are commonly used by doctors and nurses across the country's National Health Service (NHS).

“It's used to tell people where to go, when, and what for.”

Pagers grabbed headlines on Tuesday when thousands used by members of militant group Hezbollah were detonated simultaneously across Lebanon, killing at least nine people and wounding nearly 3,000 others.

According to a senior Lebanese security source and another source, explosives inside the devices were planted by Israel's Mossad spy agency.

The UK's NHS was using about 130,000 pagers in 2019, more than one in 10 of the world's pagers, according to the government. More up-to-date figures were not available.

Doctors working in hospital emergency departments carry them when they are on call.

Many pagers can also send out a siren and then broadcast a voice message to groups so that whole medical teams are alerted simultaneously to an emergency, a senior doctor in the NHS said. That is not possible with a mobile phone.

Britain's Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) uses pagers to alert its crews, a source familiar with the lifeboat service told Reuters. The RNLI declined to comment.

PAGERS HARDER TO TRACK

Hezbollah fighters have been using pagers as a low-tech means of communication in an attempt to evade Israeli location-tracking, two sources familiar with the group's operations told Reuters this year.

Pagers can be harder to track than smartphones because they receive messages transmitted via radio signal, while mobile phones send information to the network to find the nearest cellular tower and stay connected, allowing it easier to trace.

Pagers also lack more modern navigation technologies like the Global Positioning System, or GPS.

These have made them a popular choice among criminals, especially drug dealers in the US, in the past.

But gangs are using mobile phones more these days, former FBI agent Ken Gray told Reuters.

“I don't know if anyone uses them (pagers),” he said.

“They all went to cellphones, burner phones” which can be easily disposed of and replaced with another phone with a different number, making them difficult to trace.

Gray, who served 24 years at the FBI and now teaches criminal justice and homeland security at the University of New Haven, said that criminals changed with the times and newer technology.

The global pagers market, once a major source of revenue for companies like Motorola, amounted to $1.6bn in 2023, according to an April report by Cognitive Market Research.

That amounts to a tiny fraction of the global smartphone market, which was estimated at about half a trillion US dollars at the end of 2023.

But demand for pagers is rising as a larger patient population creates more need for efficient communication in the healthcare sector, the report said, forecasting compound annual growth of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030.

It said North America and Europe are the two biggest pager markets, generating $528m and $496m in revenue respectively.

Reuters

READ MORE

Israel planted explosives in 5,000 Hezbollah pagers, sources claim

Iran-backed Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate against Israel, whose military declined to comment on the blasts.
News
22 hours ago

Israel and Hezbollah in major missile exchange as escalation fears grow

Hezbollah launched hundreds of rockets and drones at Israel early on Sunday, as Israel's military said it struck Lebanon with around 100 jets to ...
News
3 weeks ago

Israeli military investigates unauthorised leaflets ordering Lebanon evacuation

Lebanon's state-run national news agency reported Israel had dropped leaflets ordering residents out of the Wazzani area.
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Rude’ Thabo Bester told he can have access to legal resources, but not ... South Africa
  2. SAPS vehicle repair tender case postponed South Africa
  3. ‘I am astounded’: Pandor wants Malema to apologise for ‘tarnishing' her ... South Africa
  4. South Africa to send 100 students to China for scarce skills training South Africa
  5. Zimbabwe to cull 200 elephants to feed people left hungry by drought Africa

Latest Videos

2024 BMW 520d
EFF is doing much better without Shivambu: Julius Malema