World

Batteries of Lebanon walkie-talkies 'contained PETN explosive'

20 September 2024 - 13:24 By Maya Gebeily
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
An image of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is seen during the funeral of Hezbollah member Ali Mohamed Chalbi, after hand-held radios and pagers used by Hezbollah detonated across Lebanon, in Kfar Melki, Lebanon, on September 19 2024.
An image of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is seen during the funeral of Hezbollah member Ali Mohamed Chalbi, after hand-held radios and pagers used by Hezbollah detonated across Lebanon, in Kfar Melki, Lebanon, on September 19 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Aziz Taher

The batteries of the walkie-talkies used by Lebanese armed group Hezbollah that blew up this week were laced with a highly explosive compound known as PETN, a Lebanese source familiar with the device's components told Reuters.

The way the explosive material was integrated into the battery pack made it extremely difficult to detect, the source said.

Hundreds of walkie-talkies used by the group exploded on Wednesday, a day after thousands of Hezbollah's pagers detonated across the group's strongholds in Lebanon.

Pictures of the walkie-talkies that had exploded showed labels reading “Icom” and “made in Japan”.

Icom has said it halted production a decade ago of the radio models identified in the attack, and that most of those still on sale were counterfeit.

Yoshiki Enomoto, the general manager of Icom's security and trade division, told Reuters it was possible that an older Icom device had been modified to make a bomb.

It would be difficult to insert an explosive device into the main compartment of the walkie-talkie because its electronics are tightly packed, so it was more likely to have been in the detachable battery pack, Enomoto told the Japanese broadcaster Fuji TV.

The Lebanese source said explosions had occurred even in cases where the battery pack was separated from the rest of the device.

A Lebanese security source had earlier told Reuters that the pagers had been implanted with explosives that were difficult to detect.

Another security source told Reuters that up to 3g of explosives had been hidden in the new pagers, apparently months before the blasts.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Who still uses pagers anyway?

Pagers grabbed headlines on Tuesday when thousands used by members of militant group Hezbollah were detonated simultaneously across Lebanon, killing ...
News
1 day ago

Israel planted explosives in 5,000 Hezbollah pagers, sources claim

Iran-backed Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate against Israel, whose military declined to comment on the blasts.
News
2 days ago

FACTBOX | Which Hezbollah and Hamas leaders have been assassinated?

A list of some operations against Hezbollah and Hamas leaders and commanders blamed on Israel.
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Brace for disruptive snow and heavy rains from Thursday until the weekend South Africa
  2. Court orders eviction of shantytown residents around Castle of Good Hope South Africa
  3. Gauteng residents urged to stay safe as cold weather hits SA South Africa
  4. Winner of R107m Powerball jackpot urged to claim prize South Africa
  5. Water outages are the new norm in Joburg and will be for a while South Africa

Latest Videos

Hezbollah attacks put spotlight on Israel's cyber warfare Unit 8200 | REUTERS
Create your will in 25 minutes