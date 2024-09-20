Biden, ‘Quad’ leaders to talk maritime security as China tensions grow

Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea, including territory inside exclusive economic zones of the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam. It also claims territories in the East China Sea contested by Japan and Taiwan. China also views self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory.
Biden has vowed to compete with China without letting their differences veer into conflict, and he is set to speak again soon to Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, his desire to focus on the relationship with China has been sidetracked by conflict in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine.
Xi has objected to the Quad grouping, seeing it as an effort to encircle Beijing and ramp up conflict.
“It's no secret this is a partnership that, though it is not against China, seeks to offer alternatives to China,” the senior Biden administration official said.
“A new Quad maritime security initiative would send a very strong signal to China that its maritime bullying is unacceptable, and that it would be met with co-ordinated action by this coalition of like-minded nations,” said Lisa Curtis, an Asia policy expert at the Center for a New American Security and former US administration official.
Such a move, which could involve the coast guard, would demonstrate there is a security element to the Quad, despite Indian sensitivities about the need for the grouping to avoid the defence domain, Curtis said.
“China's recent maritime aggression could be changing the equation for India and could be prompting it to become a bit more open to the idea of Quad security co-operation,” she said.
Trump has said he plans to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week. India plans to host the next Quad meeting, an early expected stop for whoever wins the US election in November.
