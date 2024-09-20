World

Kentucky sheriff arrested for fatally shooting judge in courthouse

20 September 2024 - 08:27 By Brad Brooks, Jasper Ward and Daniel Trotta
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Letcher County sheriff Mickey Stines, 43, was taken into custody at the courthouse, where district judge Kevin Mullins, 54, was shot and killed. Stock photo.
Letcher County sheriff Mickey Stines, 43, was taken into custody at the courthouse, where district judge Kevin Mullins, 54, was shot and killed. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A sheriff in rural Kentucky was arrested on Thursday, accused of shooting and killing a district court judge after an argument inside the courthouse, officials said.

Letcher County sheriff Mickey Stines, 43, was taken into custody without incident at the Letcher County courthouse where district judge Kevin Mullins, 54, was killed, Kentucky State Police said.

Police offered no motive for the shooting. Stines has been charged with one count of first degree murder.

"There is far too much violence in this world, and I pray there is a path to a better tomorrow," Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said on X.

Kentucky attorney general Russell Coleman wrote on social media that his office would  work with special prosecutors on the case, writing "we will fully investigate and pursue justice".

The Kentucky Court of Justice wrote on its social media that the court "is aware of a tragic incident that occurred today in Letcher County" and offered its full support to state police in their investigation.

The shooting took place in Whitesburg, the Letcher County seat, about 350km southeast of Louisville and near the Virginia border.

The Mountain Eagle reported from the courthouse that Stines walked into the judge's outer office and told court employees he needed to speak to Mullins alone. The two closed the door to the inner office behind them and later shots were heard. Stines walked out with his hands up and surrendered to police, the Mountain Eagle said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

WATCH | Bodycam captures dramatic arrest of alleged mass killer in US

A gunman opened fire on two TV journalists reporting on a murder near Orlando, Florida, in the US on Wednesday, killing one and wounding the other ...
News
1 year ago

US TV journalist shot dead while reporting on a murder

A gunman opened fire on two TV journalists reporting on a murder near Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday, killing one and wounding the other before ...
News
1 year ago

US shootings claim more than 20 lives in 4 days

Three people were killed in a shooting at a convenience store in central Washington state on Tuesday, police said, and the suspect has died after an ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Brace for disruptive snow and heavy rains from Thursday until the weekend South Africa
  2. Court orders eviction of shantytown residents around Castle of Good Hope South Africa
  3. Winner of R107m Powerball jackpot urged to claim prize South Africa
  4. Hlaudi Motsoeneng loses appeal, SIU nets R6m and sets sights on more South Africa
  5. Gqeberha woman leaves crooks with egg on their face — twice! South Africa

Latest Videos

Create your will in 25 minutes
Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on the outcomes of the cabinet ...