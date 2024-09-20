A sheriff in rural Kentucky was arrested on Thursday, accused of shooting and killing a district court judge after an argument inside the courthouse, officials said.
Letcher County sheriff Mickey Stines, 43, was taken into custody without incident at the Letcher County courthouse where district judge Kevin Mullins, 54, was killed, Kentucky State Police said.
Police offered no motive for the shooting. Stines has been charged with one count of first degree murder.
"There is far too much violence in this world, and I pray there is a path to a better tomorrow," Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said on X.
Kentucky attorney general Russell Coleman wrote on social media that his office would work with special prosecutors on the case, writing "we will fully investigate and pursue justice".
The Kentucky Court of Justice wrote on its social media that the court "is aware of a tragic incident that occurred today in Letcher County" and offered its full support to state police in their investigation.
The shooting took place in Whitesburg, the Letcher County seat, about 350km southeast of Louisville and near the Virginia border.
The Mountain Eagle reported from the courthouse that Stines walked into the judge's outer office and told court employees he needed to speak to Mullins alone. The two closed the door to the inner office behind them and later shots were heard. Stines walked out with his hands up and surrendered to police, the Mountain Eagle said.
Reuters
Kentucky sheriff arrested for fatally shooting judge in courthouse
Image: 123RF
A sheriff in rural Kentucky was arrested on Thursday, accused of shooting and killing a district court judge after an argument inside the courthouse, officials said.
Letcher County sheriff Mickey Stines, 43, was taken into custody without incident at the Letcher County courthouse where district judge Kevin Mullins, 54, was killed, Kentucky State Police said.
Police offered no motive for the shooting. Stines has been charged with one count of first degree murder.
"There is far too much violence in this world, and I pray there is a path to a better tomorrow," Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said on X.
Kentucky attorney general Russell Coleman wrote on social media that his office would work with special prosecutors on the case, writing "we will fully investigate and pursue justice".
The Kentucky Court of Justice wrote on its social media that the court "is aware of a tragic incident that occurred today in Letcher County" and offered its full support to state police in their investigation.
The shooting took place in Whitesburg, the Letcher County seat, about 350km southeast of Louisville and near the Virginia border.
The Mountain Eagle reported from the courthouse that Stines walked into the judge's outer office and told court employees he needed to speak to Mullins alone. The two closed the door to the inner office behind them and later shots were heard. Stines walked out with his hands up and surrendered to police, the Mountain Eagle said.
Reuters
READ MORE:
WATCH | Bodycam captures dramatic arrest of alleged mass killer in US
US TV journalist shot dead while reporting on a murder
US shootings claim more than 20 lives in 4 days
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos