World

Moscow says EU has ‘lost its mind’ over additional military aid to Ukraine

20 September 2024 - 12:43 By Dmitry Antonov
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday €160m of frozen Russian asset proceeds would be diverted to meet Ukraine's urgent humanitarian needs for the winter.
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday €160m of frozen Russian asset proceeds would be diverted to meet Ukraine's urgent humanitarian needs for the winter.
Image: JOHN THYS/Pool via REUTERS

Russia's foreign ministry on Friday said the EU had “lost its mind” and was heading down a path to ruin by allocating additional funds for military aid to Ukraine.

Germany is set to approve close to €400m (R7.8bn) in additional military aid to Ukraine in its war with Russia, according to a finance ministry letter seen by Reuters.

The funds are in addition to about €8bn (R157bn) budgeted for Ukraine in 2024.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday €160m (R3.1bn) of frozen Russian asset proceeds would be diverted to meet Ukraine's urgent humanitarian needs for the winter.

Russia has knocked out about 9GW of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which Von der Leyen said was the “power equivalent of the three Baltic states”.

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova repeated an assertion that the EU has lost its autonomy and is subservient to Washington's goals, saying Brussels was losing all authority in the process.

“The EU has lost its mind and paralysed its will to continue following a confrontational, and for the EU suicidal, course,” Zakharova said.

“It is a course of escalating tensions with Russia.”

The assets held by G7 members amount to about $300bn (R5.2-trillion), with most of that held in Europe by Belgium's securities depository Euroclear.

“They steal everything — real estate, movable property, sovereign assets,” Zakharova said.

“The laundering of this illegally acquired (property) is literally happening before our eyes, and they will launder it through the purchase of weapons for Ukraine.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

IMF, Ukraine reach deal that would give it access to $1.1bn

The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday it had reached a preliminary agreement with Ukraine that would give the war-torn country access to ...
News
1 week ago

Ukraine urges Nato to lift restrictions on targeting Russia, China denounces criticism

Ukraine on Thursday urged Nato allies to lift restrictions on its use of long-range weapons against targets in Russia, saying that would be ...
News
2 months ago

Mission unaccomplished: Nato struggles to name new Ukraine effort

When is a mission not a mission?
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Brace for disruptive snow and heavy rains from Thursday until the weekend South Africa
  2. Court orders eviction of shantytown residents around Castle of Good Hope South Africa
  3. Gauteng residents urged to stay safe as cold weather hits SA South Africa
  4. Winner of R107m Powerball jackpot urged to claim prize South Africa
  5. Water outages are the new norm in Joburg and will be for a while South Africa

Latest Videos

Hezbollah attacks put spotlight on Israel's cyber warfare Unit 8200 | REUTERS
Create your will in 25 minutes