Social media mobilises Poles to battle floods in historic city

20 September 2024 - 12:58 By Barbara Erling and Janis Laizans
A drone view of the Oder River during flooding in Wroclaw, Poland on September 19 2024.
A drone view of the Oder River during flooding in Wroclaw, Poland on September 19 2024.
Image: Patryk Ogorzalek/Agencja Wyborcza.pl/via REUTERS

A social media producer whose accounts usually show people where to eat out and relax in the historic Polish city of Wroclaw has shifted his focus to showing people where they can volunteer to protect the city against flood waters.

Central Europe has been ravaged by floods that have caused billions of dollars in damage and killed at least 24 people, but Poland's third largest city has escaped the worst of the damage, in part thanks to the huge mobilisation of members of the public who have worked round the clock to build walls of sandbags.

“We have changed our approach a bit due to the fact that we have the biggest reach in Wroclaw because we are followed by almost 600,000 people on social media, Instagram and Facebook,” said 35-year-old social media producer Kamil Karpinski.

Through social media profiles like Karpinski's, people offer tools, resources  transportation and their time.

Patrycja Rozmus, a 26-year-old IT recruiter, took a day off to help tie bags of sand under the Tarczynski Arena stadium.

“People are afraid, but you can also see they are uniting and helping as much as they can,” she said.

At the stadium dozens of people from all over the region came to fill sandbags, which are distributed among residents whose estates are under threat.

“We are working around the clock. There are always people willing to help,” said Marcin Janiszewski, spokesperson for Tarczynski Arena Wroclaw and coordinator of flood-related activities.

The flooding, caused by torrential rains, has destroyed bridges, submerged cars and left towns across central Europe caked in mud and debris.

Visiting Wroclaw on Thursday, Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission, promised €10bn (R196bn) of EU aid for Poland and other affected countries.

Among the volunteer workers helping to pile up sandbags in Wroclaw was Irina Szymanska, a 40-year-old estate agent from Ukraine, who has lived in the city for six years.

“We are all humans and in a difficult situation you always have to help. I feel an international brotherhood here and it's great to work together.”

Reuters

