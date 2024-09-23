India's monsoon rains started retreating from the northwest of the country on Monday, nearly a week later than normal, the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement.
India's annual monsoon provides almost 70% of the rain it needs to water farms and replenish reservoirs and aquifers and is the lifeblood of a nearly $3.5-trillion (R60.86-trillion) economy. Without irrigation, nearly half of Indian farmland depends on the rains that usually run from June to September.
The monsoon generally begins in June and starts to retreat by September 17 but the rains continued this year, which helped to replenish reservoirs but damaged the harvesting of crops that were ready in some states.
Reuters reported in August that monsoon rains were likely to extend into late September this year due to the development of a low-pressure system.
Monsoon rains this season have so far been 5.5% above average, according to IMD.
Conditions are favourable for a further retreat of the southwest monsoon from some other parts of West Rajasthan and adjoining areas of Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat during next 24 hours, the IMD said.
India's monsoon begins to retreat after delivering surplus rains
