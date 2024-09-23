World

Rate cut and geopolitical woes boost gold

Metal climbs to record high on Monday amid rate cut momentum and safe-haven demand

23 September 2024 - 13:57 By Daksh Grover
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gold prices extended gains to scale a record high on Monday, driven by the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut and safe-haven demand. Stock photo.
Gold prices extended gains to scale a record high on Monday, driven by the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut and safe-haven demand. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/DARI HAYASHI

Gold prices extended gains to scale a record high on Monday, driven by the momentum generated by the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut and safe-haven demand due to geopolitical risks in the Middle East.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,628.28/oz (R45,645.98) by 3.49am GMT, after hitting a record high of $2,630.93 (R45,700.84) earlier in the session. Non-yielding gold is up more than 27% so far in 2024, heading for its biggest annual rise since 2010. US gold futures gained 0.3% to $2,653.00 (R46,089.69).

“The state of play in the global economy, which consists of declining interest rates, seemingly ever-present geopolitical risks and an upcoming US election has suited gold to a T,” Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, said.

“If the Fed stays committed to its rate-cutting cycle in the coming months any pullback in gold is likely to have buyers waiting in the wings, with investors potentially eyeing better entry points.”

The US Fed began its easing cycle with a half-percentage point rate cut on Wednesday, forecasting another half-point cut by year-end and a full point in 2025.

Fed futures traders have priced in 75 basis points in rate cuts by the end of this year, according to CME FedWatch.

Lower rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which is also viewed as a safe asset amid economic and political turmoil.

For this week, traders will be looking forward to comments from Fed officials and US PCE inflation data due on Friday, for further policy hints.

Spot silver edged 0.1% lower to $31.07/oz (R539.78), platinum fell 0.8% to $967.50 (R16,808.90) and palladium shed nearly 1% to $1,057.38 (R18,372.74).

Reuters

READ MORE:

Reserve Bank puts ‘cherry on the top’ with repo rate cut

The Reserve Bank has put the "cherry on the top" of South Africa's cake with its announcement of a repo rate cut this week - the first since 2020.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Rate cut is overdue, and hopefully the first of many

The Reserve Bank blinked this week, at last. Critics in South Africa's cash-strapped consumer class who believe the Bank's interest rate policy is ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Four things to know about the impact of the recent repo rate decrease

Some South Africans have welcomed the Reserve Bank's move to decrease the repo rate by 25 basis points, celebrating decreased interest on loans and ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We are devastated’: Body of missing US student found on Devil’s Peak South Africa
  2. Who is the mystery woman whose company licensed exploding pagers? World
  3. N3 reopened and flowing after weekend snow storm South Africa
  4. Woman caught with drugs in stomach, X-ray shows ‘cocaine bullets’ South Africa
  5. Winner of R107m Powerball jackpot found, has been playing same numbers for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Israel increases Lebanon strikes, Iran's devices ban and Sri Lanka's new ...
2024 Mini Countryman C