Biden designates UAE as a second major defence partner after India

24 September 2024 - 10:01 By Reuters
US President Joe Biden meets with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on July 16 2022. File photo.
US President Joe Biden meets with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on July 16 2022. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

US President Joe Biden recognised the United Arab Emirates as a major defence partner of the US on Monday after talks with its president on topics that included the war in Gaza and growing Middle East instability.

The US designation — India is the only other country to have been designated as such — allows for close military cooperation through joint training, exercises and other collaborative efforts.

Biden and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan called for "urgent, unhindered" humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza and shared their commitment to a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in a statement after their meeting.

At the start of the meeting, Biden said he had been briefed on the latest developments between Israel and Lebanon, where Lebanese officials said Israeli airstrikes killed at least 492 people on Monday.

"My team is in constant contact with their counterparts, and we're working to de-escalate in a way that allows people to return to their home safely," he said.

