World

First former Singapore minister on trial for graft pleads guilty

24 September 2024 - 11:56 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Singapore's former transport minister S Iswaran arrives at the Supreme Court in Singapore on September 24 2024.
Singapore's former transport minister S Iswaran arrives at the Supreme Court in Singapore on September 24 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Caroline Chia

Singapore's former transport minister S Iswaran has pleaded guilty to receiving gifts while in office, as proceedings began on Tuesday in the first graft trial involving a minister in this Asian financial hub.

The case, which charges Iswaran with receiving favours that includes tickets to English Premier League soccer matches and to the Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix, has gripped the wealthy city-state which prides itself on having a well-paid and efficient bureaucracy as well as strong governance.

Iswaran, who joined the cabinet in 2006, is the first Singaporean minister to be tried in court on graft charges.

The 62-year-old was arrested in July last year and was accused of taking kickbacks worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from property tycoon Ong Beng Seng and another businessman Lum Kok Seng. Iswaran was advisor to the Grand Prix's steering committee, while Ong owns the rights to the race.

Ong has not been charged with any offence and Iswaran had previously rejected the allegations when he resigned from the cabinet.

China dairy farms swim in milk as fewer babies, slow economy cut demand

China is awash in unwanted milk as falling birth rates and cost-conscious consumers have cut demand even as dairy farms expanded in recent years, ...
News
4 days ago

The attorney-general's chambers said Iswaran pleaded guilty to the charges of obstructing justice and of a public servant accepting anything of value without payment, or with inadequate payment, from a person with whom he is involved in an official capacity, instead of the charges that include corruption.

In a surprise move, prosecutors reduced the charges facing Iswaran to five from 35. The remaining 30 charges will be taken into consideration for sentencing, it added.

The charge of accepting gifts carries a jail term of up to two years and a fine. For obstructing justice, Iswaran can be sentenced to jail of up to seven years and a fine.

However, the prosecution asked for a much lighter sentence of six to seven months in jail, while the defence is asking for eight weeks, according to CNA, adding that Iswaran will be sentenced on October 3.

The last corruption case involving a Singaporean minister was in 1986, when the national development minister was investigated for allegedly accepting bribes. He died before he could be charged in court.

Singapore was among the world's top 5 least corrupt countries last year, according to Transparency International's corruption perception index.

READ MORE:

Russia produced most AI content to sway presidential vote, US intelligence official says

Russia has generated more AI content to influence the US presidential election than any other foreign power, a US intelligence official said on ...
News
5 hours ago

New US rule would require GM, Ford to halt imports of China-built cars

General Motors and Ford would need to stop importing vehicles to the US from China under a proposed rule cracking down on Chinese software and ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

China startup's kerosene-powered rocket fails test flight

China's Deep Blue Aerospace said on Sunday its first-of-its-kind reusable kerosene-fuelled rocket, Nebula-1, failed to complete a high-altitude ...
News
1 day ago

TSMC, Samsung consider building chip factories in UAE, WSJ reports

Two of the world's largest chipmakers, TSMC and Samsung Electronics, have discussed building potential chip projects in the United Arab Emirates in ...
News
1 day ago

Iran's Guards 'ban communications devices' after strike on Hezbollah

Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps has ordered all members to stop using any type of communication devices, two senior Iranian security ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Families called to identify missing loved ones as 3,000 bodies lie unclaimed in ... South Africa
  2. Female patient found dead in Gauteng hospital bathroom South Africa
  3. POLL | How are you celebrating Heritage Day? South Africa
  4. ‘We are devastated’: Body of missing US student found on Devil’s Peak South Africa
  5. Shamila Batohi has never sought extension of her term of office: NPA South Africa

Latest Videos

Roads jammed as people flee Israeli bombardment in Lebanon | REUTERS
National Heritage Day Celebration