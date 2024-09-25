World

Bavarian Nordic gets R1bn US government order for small pox, mpox vaccine

25 September 2024 - 09:46 By Rishabh Jaiswal and Sriparna Roy
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mpox can spread through close contact. Usually mild, it is fatal in rare cases. It causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions on the body. File photo
Mpox can spread through close contact. Usually mild, it is fatal in rare cases. It causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions on the body. File photo
Image: NICD/X

Bavarian Nordic has received an order worth $63m (R1bn) from the US government to produce additional bulk product and the final freeze-dried doses of its mpox and smallpox vaccine, Jynneos, it said on Tuesday.

As per the contract, the Danish biotech company will manufacture 1-million freeze-dried vaccines to be delivered by 2026, it said.

The additional bulk product, representing the majority of the contract value, will help replenish the inventory used to manufacture vaccines in response to the mpox outbreak in 2022.

In August, the World Health Organization declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years, following an outbreak of the viral infection in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has spread to neighboring countries and beyond.

Mpox can spread through close contact. Usually mild, it is fatal in rare cases. It causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions on the body.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Almost 30,000 suspected mpox cases in Africa this year: WHO

There were 29,342 suspected mpox cases and 812 deaths across Africa from January to September 15 this year, according to a World Health Organisation ...
News
2 days ago

US to donate 1-million mpox vaccine doses to halt outbreak in Africa

US President Joe Biden will announce on Tuesday the donation of 1-million mpox vaccine doses and at least $500m (R8.6bn) to African countries to ...
News
1 day ago

FACTBOX | Countries donate mpox vaccines to combat outbreak in Africa

Some countries have pledged to donate doses of mpox vaccines to combat an outbreak of the disease in Africa, after the World Health Organisation ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Families called to identify missing loved ones as 3,000 bodies lie unclaimed in ... South Africa
  2. Residential complex goes up in flames in Midrand South Africa
  3. Missing police trainee found after 'flying to Durban for his birthday' South Africa
  4. Minor tremor in Johannesburg south overnight South Africa
  5. Search for holidaymaker reported kidnapped on N2 near Port St Johns South Africa

Latest Videos

Heritage day keynote address by Acting President Paul Mashatile
SADTU holds 10th National Congress