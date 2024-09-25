"The people of Lebanon, the people of Israel and the people of the world cannot afford for Lebanon to become another Gaza."
UN chief condemns 'get out of jail free' card on wars
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has denounced a growing number of governments and other groups who feel they are "entitled to a get out of jail free card", citing wars in Ukraine, the Gaza Strip and Sudan.
"They can trample international law. They can violate the UN Charter," Guterres told world leaders at the UN General Assembly in New York.
"They can invade another country, lay waste to whole societies, or utterly disregard the welfare of their own people. And nothing will happen."
"The level of impunity in the world is politically indefensible and morally intolerable," he said.
Ramaphosa joins calls for reform of ‘largely unchanged’ UN Security Council
With the nearly year-long war between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in besieged Gaza threatening to engulf Lebanon, where Israel targeted more than 1,000 Hezbollah targets on Monday, Guterres made an impassioned plea on Tuesday.
"Lebanon is at the brink," he said.
Israel and Hezbollah exchange fire after Lebanon suffers huge casualties
