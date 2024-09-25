World

UN chief condemns ‘get out of jail free’ card on wars

25 September 2024 - 07:55 By Michelle Nichols
Residents wait to collect food from a soup kitchen in Omdurman, Sudan on March 11 2024. Nearly 5-million people in the country were close to famine as Sudan's civil war passed the one-year mark. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has denounced a growing number of governments and other groups who feel they are "entitled to a get out of jail free card", citing wars in Ukraine, the Gaza Strip and Sudan.

"They can trample international law. They can violate the UN Charter," Guterres told world leaders at the UN General Assembly in New York.

"They can invade another country, lay waste to whole societies, or utterly disregard the welfare of their own people. And nothing will happen."

"The level of impunity in the world is politically indefensible and morally intolerable," he said.

With the nearly year-long war between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in besieged Gaza threatening to engulf Lebanon, where Israel targeted more than 1,000 Hezbollah targets on Monday, Guterres made an impassioned plea on Tuesday.

"Lebanon is at the brink," he said.

"The people of Lebanon, the people of Israel and the people of the world cannot afford for Lebanon to become another Gaza."

Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine in February 2022 and the conflict has recently escalated, with Kyiv rapidly seizing land in a high-risk August 6 incursion into Russia's Kursk region and Russia ramping up drone and missile attacks.

"Civilians are paying the price in rising death tolls and shattered lives and communities," Guterres said, adding it was time for a just peace based on the UN Charter, international law and UN resolutions.

Regarding Sudan, Guterres called out the "brutal power struggle" between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces that erupted into war in mid-April last year ahead of a planned transition to civilian rule.

"A humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding as famine spreads. Yet outside powers continue to interfere with no unified approach to finding peace," he said.

Guterres' speech summed up the state of the world as unsustainable, but he said the challenges faced could be solved.

"Geo-political divisions keep deepening. The planet keeps heating. Wars rage with no clue how they will end. And nuclear posturing and new weapons cast a dark shadow," he said.

"We are edging towards the unimaginable — a powder keg that risks engulfing the world."

Reuters

