World

Harris to go to US-Mexico border on Friday, White House says

26 September 2024 - 09:48 By Jasper Ward
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Harris' Republican rival Donald Trump has made illegal immigration a key issues in his campaign.
Harris' Republican rival Donald Trump has made illegal immigration a key issues in his campaign.
Image: Kevin Lamarque

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Douglas, Arizona, which sits on the US border with Mexico on Friday, the White House said on Wednesday.

The trip will mark Harris' first visit to the border since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee. She previously visited the border in 2021.

Harris' Republican rival Donald Trump has made illegal immigration a key issues in his campaign ahead of the November 5 election. The former president has repeatedly criticized Harris over border policy.

Harris told CNN last month that she would renew a push for comprehensive border legislation that would tighten migration into the United States, vowing to "enforce our laws" against border crossings.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Trump briefed on alleged assassination threats by Iran, his campaign says

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was briefed on Tuesday by US intelligence officials on alleged threats from Iran to assassinate him, ...
News
1 day ago

Harris to release new economic proposals this week on US wealth creation, sources say

US Vice President Kamala Harris plans to roll out a new set of economic policies this week that aim to help Americans build wealth and set economic ...
News
3 days ago

Trump says he will not run again if he loses in November, 'that will be it'

Republican Donald Trump said that he will not make a fourth consecutive run for the US presidency if he loses the November 5 election, saying "that ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. R8.5m Lotto jackpot winner from Nomathamsanqa township: Check your tickets South Africa
  2. Families called to identify missing loved ones as 3,000 bodies lie unclaimed in ... South Africa
  3. Woman found dead in fire-ravaged Midrand apartment complex South Africa
  4. Serial rapist says he'll kill himself when his daughter completes grade 12 South Africa
  5. WATCH | Explosion jolts Phoenix residents awake South Africa

Latest Videos

Harrods' ex-owner Al Fayed raped, assaulted staff, lawyers say | REUTERS
Sudan’s army launches major offensive to retake Khartoum