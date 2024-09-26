World

UK police ask potential victims to come forward after Harrods boss assault allegations

26 September 2024 - 14:22 By Reuters
Former Harrod's employees have told the BBC they were raped and sexually assaulted by Mohamed Al Fayed. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

British police on Thursday called for any potential victims or survivors with allegations against former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed to come forward in light of recent media reports about the Egyptian billionaire.

Lawyers for alleged victims last week said Al Fayed sexually abused female staff at his London department store Harrods and threatened consequences if they tried to complain. He died last year aged 94.

"It is vital that any victims have a voice and are able to report any allegations if they have not done so before, and know that they will be taken seriously," said Stephen Clayman, head of specialist crime at London's Metropolitan Police.

"We have specialist teams to ensure all those victims who make contact with us are supported in the best way possible."

According to a BBC documentary which aired last week, Harrods failed to intervene and helped to cover up abuse allegations during Al Fayed's ownership between 1985 and 2010.

He always denied the accusations.

