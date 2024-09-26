World

Zelensky takes aim at China, Brazil push for peace in Ukraine

26 September 2024 - 09:34 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
"Any parallel or alternative attempts to seek peace are, in fact, efforts to achieve a lull instead of an end to the war," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the UN General Assembly on Wednesday. File photo.
"Any parallel or alternative attempts to seek peace are, in fact, efforts to achieve a lull instead of an end to the war," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the UN General Assembly on Wednesday. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday dismissed efforts by China and Brazil to end Russia's war in Ukraine, questioning why the pair were proposing an alternative to his own peace formula and warning: "You will not boost your power at Ukraine's expense."

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Nine months later Zelensky announced a 10-point peace plan to bring a just end to the war on the basis of the founding UN Charter and international law. Moscow rejected the plan.

"The peace formula has already existed for two years, and maybe somebody wants a Nobel Prize for their political biography, for [a] frozen truce, instead of real peace, but the only prizes Putin will give you in return are more suffering and disasters," Zelensky told the United Nations General Assembly, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky said proposing "alternatives, half-hearted settlement plans, so-called sets of principles" would give Putin the political space to continue the war.

China has been trying to enlist developing nations to join the six-point peace plan it issued with Brazil in May.

Zelensky wants Democrats to win US election, says Trump

Donald Trump said on Monday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants the Democrats to win the 2024 US election, in which the former ...
News
2 days ago

Their proposal calls for an international peace conference "held at a proper time that is recognised by both Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation of all parties as well as fair discussion of all peace plans."

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva advocated for the plan when he addressed the General Assembly on Tuesday.

"Any parallel or alternative attempts to seek peace are, in fact, efforts to achieve a lull instead of an end to the war," Zelensky told the 193-member assembly.

"When the Chinese-Brazilian duo tries to grow into a choir of voices — with someone in Europe, with someone in Africa — saying something alternative to a full and just peace, the question arises, what is the true interest? Everyone must understand, you will not boost your power at Ukraine's expense," he said.

The Ukrainian president plans to lay out a "victory plan" to US President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday.

READ MORE:

UN chief condemns ‘get out of jail free’ card on wars

"The level of impunity in the world is politically indefensible and morally intolerable."
News
1 day ago

Ramaphosa joins calls for reform of ‘largely unchanged’ UN Security Council

President Cyril Ramaphosa has joined calls for the urgent reform of the UN Security Council, which he said remained "largely unchanged" in the 78 ...
Politics
1 day ago

Russia's Putin seeks greater role for Brics in global energy dialogue

President Vladimir Putin called on Monday for a bigger role for the Brics bloc on world's energy markets as Russia seeks ways to counter Western ...
News
3 days ago

Moscow says EU has ‘lost its mind’ over additional military aid to Ukraine

Russia's foreign ministry on Friday said the EU was heading down a path to ruin by allocating additional funds for military aid to Ukraine.
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. R8.5m Lotto jackpot winner from Nomathamsanqa township: Check your tickets South Africa
  2. Families called to identify missing loved ones as 3,000 bodies lie unclaimed in ... South Africa
  3. Woman found dead in fire-ravaged Midrand apartment complex South Africa
  4. Serial rapist says he'll kill himself when his daughter completes grade 12 South Africa
  5. WATCH | Explosion jolts Phoenix residents awake South Africa

Latest Videos

Harrods' ex-owner Al Fayed raped, assaulted staff, lawyers say | REUTERS
Sudan’s army launches major offensive to retake Khartoum