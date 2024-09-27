World

Finland zoo returns giant pandas to China over cost

27 September 2024 - 08:59 By Essi Lehto
Rising inflation had added to the costs, the zoo said, and Finland's government in 2023 rejected pleas for state funding.
Image: 123rf.com

Finland will return two giant pandas to China in November, more than eight years ahead of time, as the zoo where they live can no longer afford their upkeep, the chair of the zoo's board told Reuters on Tuesday.

The pandas, named Lumi and Pyry, were brought to Finland in January 2018, months after Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the Nordic country and signed a joint agreement on protecting the animals.

Since its founding in 1949, the People's Republic of China has sent pandas to foreign zoos to strengthen trading ties, cement foreign relations and boost its international image.

The Finnish agreement was for a stay of 15 years, but instead the pandas will soon go into a month-long quarantine before they are shipped back to China, according to Ahtari Zoo, the pandas' current home.

The zoo, a private company, had invested over €8m (R153m) in the facility where the animals live and faced annual costs of 1.5 million euros for their upkeep, including a preservation fee paid to China, Ahtari Chair Risto Sivonen said.

The zoo had hoped the pandas would attract visitors to the central Finland location but last year said it had instead accumulated mounting debts as the pandemic curbed travel, and that it was discussing a return.

In all, negotiations to return the animals had lasted three years, Sivonen said.

"Now we reached a point where the Chinese said it could be done," Sivonen said.

The return of the pandas was a business decision made by the zoo which did not involve Finland's government and should not impact relations between the two countries, a spokesperson for Finland's foreign ministry said.

Despite efforts by China to aid the zoo, the two countries in the end jointly concluded after friendly consultations to return the pandas, the Chinese embassy in Helsinki said in a statement to Reuters.

Reuters

